The DeForest boys soccer team is off to an incredible start during the alternate fall season.
The Norskies remained undefeated after lopsided victories over Beaver Dam and Monroe last week.
On April 6, DeForest earned its first shutout of the season after blanking visiting Beaver Dam 4-0.
“After coming out slow, we got control of the ball and put them on their back foot,” DeForest coach Kevin Krivacek said. “I think we were playing too narrow when we had the ball and everything went better when we spread out the play. I thought we finished our opportunities well and really shut down any real semblance of an attack after about 20 minutes. We definitely cannot afford to come out that flat against some of the opponent’s we have coming up.”
The Norskies put an impressive offensive display in a 10-1 triumph over host Monroe on April 8.
“We had seven different scorers in this one,” Krivacek said. “We were able to get some valuable minutes for reserves, which will be helpful this season and beyond. It was nice to give players the opportunity to play different positions and see about other ways our guys may be able to contribute to the cause that we as coaches hadn’t previously thought of or tried.”
The Norskies are off to a 4-0 start this spring.
DeForest will travel to Oregon for a 7 p.m. game on April 15. The Norskies will then host Monona Grove at 7 p.m. on April 20.
DeForest 4 Beaver Dam 0
The Norskies had a great defensive night against the Golden Beavers. Goalies Phillip McCloskey and Gabe Kennedy led the charge with a combined eight saves during the shutout.
DeForest grabbed control of the game with three goals in the first half.
After an early goal by Caleb Ekezie was waved off by the referee, the Norskies got on the scoreboard with a goal by Nick Anderson 26 minutes, 57 seconds into the contest. Owen Chambers had the assist.
Yitzak Tristan scored DeForest’s second goal at the 32:20 mark.
Before the first half came to an end, the Norskies extended the lead to 3-0 on a goal by Chambers. Blake Olson had the assist.
DeForest’s Keaton Coopman scored the lone goal of the second half at the 77:03 mark. Casey Walton earned the assist.
DeForest 10 Monroe 1
DeForest all but put the game away with six goals in the first half.
Ekezie and Olson both had goals for the Norskies in the first 10 minutes of the game. Josh Roesel had the assist on Ekezie’s goal, while Owen Thoms had the assist for Olson.
DeForest closed out the first half with goals by Anderson, Coopman, Walton and Chambers. Malik Victorine assisted on two of the goals to end the first half, while Ekezie and Roesel had one each.
Ekezie opened the scoring in the second half with his second goal of the game off an assist by Roesel.
Less than a minute later, Olson scored off an assist by Kennedy.
After an unassisted goal by Thoms, DeForest closed out its scoring with Chambers’ second goal of the contest. Roesel had his fourth assist of the game.
McCloskey and Anderson both saw time in goal for the Norskies and combined for three saves.
