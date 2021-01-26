The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced a ban on baiting and feeding deer in Juneau and Adams County following a positive test for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the 2020 gun deer season.
The positive test came from an adult buck that was shot in southern Wood County during the 2020 gun deer season and then tested as part of the DNR's disease surveillance efforts. State law requires that the DNR ban baiting and feeding of deer in any county within 10 miles of a wild or farm-raised deer that tests positive for CWD. The deer came from within 10 miles of Juneau and Adams counties, so bans in those counties will be renewed in addition to Wood County.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has reported increased numbers of positive CWD tests in Columbia and Dane Counties between 2015 and 2020. This has also coincided with increased testing: one positive result from 92 analysis in Columbia County in 2015 and 34 positive results from 375 analysis in Dane County that year, compared to 76 positive results coming from 558 analysis in Columbia County in 2020 and 210 positive tests from 1,174 tests in Dane County in 2020.
CWD is a fatal, infectious disease of the nervous system carried in deer, moose, elk, reindeer, and caribou. The Wisconsin DNR began monitoring the state's wild white-tailed deer population for CWD in 1999 with the first positive results found in 2002.
There have been no reported infections of CWD in humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but primate studies have suggested a risk of consuming meat from CWD-infected animals or contact with brain or body fluids from an infected animal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.