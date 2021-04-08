The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials.
Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, April 8
• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Memoir Writers at 1:00 p.m. in Community Room or email
• Read to Wilson the Dog at 3:30 p.m. on Facebook
• Dewey Stitchers Knit/Crochet/Fiber Arts Group at 4:00 p. m. Zoom & Community Room
• Books in a Box with Stuart Stotts at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
Friday, April 9
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Dragonwood Readers discuss The Outsiders at 9:30 a.m. on Zoom & in the Community Room
• Teen Games Boredom Busters at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
Saturday, April 10
• Paint a Dragon at 1:00 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, April 12
• Spring Take & Make Craft for Adults – Registration required
• Online Story Hour at 10:00 on Facebook
• Teen Games D & D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. on Zoom
• Virtual Exploratory at 5:00 p.m. on Facebook
• Time for Bed at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, April 13
• Qi gong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
• Qi gong in Person at 9:30 a.m. in Community Room
Wednesday, April 14
• Zooming with Miss Emily at 9:00 a.m. on Zoom
• Online Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Short & Sweet Qi gong at 1:00 p.m. on Facebook
• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
