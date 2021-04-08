The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials.

Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org

Thursday, April 8

• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Memoir Writers at 1:00 p.m. in Community Room or email

• Read to Wilson the Dog at 3:30 p.m. on Facebook

• Dewey Stitchers Knit/Crochet/Fiber Arts Group at 4:00 p. m. Zoom & Community Room

• Books in a Box with Stuart Stotts at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom

Friday, April 9

• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Dragonwood Readers discuss The Outsiders at 9:30 a.m. on Zoom & in the Community Room

• Teen Games Boredom Busters at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom

Saturday, April 10

• Paint a Dragon at 1:00 p.m. on Zoom

Monday, April 12

• Spring Take & Make Craft for Adults – Registration required

• Online Story Hour at 10:00 on Facebook

• Teen Games D & D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom

• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. on Zoom

• Virtual Exploratory at 5:00 p.m. on Facebook

• Time for Bed at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook

Tuesday, April 13

• Qi gong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook

• Qi gong in Person at 9:30 a.m. in Community Room

Wednesday, April 14

• Zooming with Miss Emily at 9:00 a.m. on Zoom

• Online Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Short & Sweet Qi gong at 1:00 p.m. on Facebook

• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

