The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials.

Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org

Thursday, March 25

• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Memoir Writers at 1:00 p.m. – Community Room

• Meet Laura, Knitting Pattern Tester at Dewey Stitchers at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom and in Community Room

• Candidate Forum – Village of DeForest Board of Trustees at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom

Friday, March 26

• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Teen Games Boredom Busters at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom

Saturday, March 27

• Egg-Dyeing at 10:00 a.m. on Zoom – Registration required

Monday, March 29

• Teen Games D & D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom

Tuesday, March 30

• Qigong – Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook

• Qigong –at 9:30 a.m. in Community Room

Wednesday, March 31

• Short & Sweet Qi gong at 1:00 p.m. on Facebook

• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! (teen) at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram

• Candidate Forum for School Board at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom

DeForest Village Board of Trustees Candidate Forum

Thursday, March 25 at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom

https://www.deforestlibrary.org/deforest-village-board-candidate-forum-registration-required

These Village board candidates have been invited:

• Anita Brown-Huber

• Jeffrey Horn

• Abigail Lowery

• Jim Simpson

• Kelsey Sweet

• Rebecca Witherspoon

Each candidate will present opening and closing statements. A question-and-answer period will follow with prepared questions. The library hosts will pose other questions, as time allows, submitted by the audience to the hosts via the chat feature. This event is sponsored by the Library and DeForest Area Chamber of Commerce.

