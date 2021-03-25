The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials.
Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, March 25
• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Memoir Writers at 1:00 p.m. – Community Room
• Meet Laura, Knitting Pattern Tester at Dewey Stitchers at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom and in Community Room
• Candidate Forum – Village of DeForest Board of Trustees at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
Friday, March 26
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Teen Games Boredom Busters at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
Saturday, March 27
• Egg-Dyeing at 10:00 a.m. on Zoom – Registration required
Monday, March 29
• Teen Games D & D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
Tuesday, March 30
• Qigong – Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
• Qigong –at 9:30 a.m. in Community Room
Wednesday, March 31
• Short & Sweet Qi gong at 1:00 p.m. on Facebook
• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! (teen) at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram
• Candidate Forum for School Board at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
DeForest Village Board of Trustees Candidate Forum
Thursday, March 25 at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom
These Village board candidates have been invited:
• Anita Brown-Huber
• Jeffrey Horn
• Abigail Lowery
• Jim Simpson
• Kelsey Sweet
• Rebecca Witherspoon
Each candidate will present opening and closing statements. A question-and-answer period will follow with prepared questions. The library hosts will pose other questions, as time allows, submitted by the audience to the hosts via the chat feature. This event is sponsored by the Library and DeForest Area Chamber of Commerce.
