Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org

Thursday, April 15

• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Whimsical Bookworms discuss The Vanishing Half at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom and in Community Room

Friday, April 16

• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Teen Games Boredom Busters at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom

Monday, April 19

• Board Game, Card Game, and Puzzle Swap from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in The Classroom

• Online Story Hour at 10:00 on Facebook

• Teen Games D & D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom

• Virtual Exploratory at 5:00 p.m. on Facebook

• Time for Bed at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook

Tuesday, April 20

• Qi gong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook

• Qi gong in Person at 9:30 a.m. in Community Room

• Read Woke Book Discussion of The Vanishing Half at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom

Wednesday, April 21

• Online Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Short & Sweet Qi gong at 1:00 p.m. on Facebook

• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! At 3:30 p.m. on Instagram

Board Game, Card Game, & Puzzle Swap

Monday, April 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Clean out your game closet, bring your board games, card games, or puzzles and get something new.

All items should be in good shape, and all pieces should be included. If you have games you would like to just donate and not swap, you’re welcome to bring them at any time before the swap as we need to have a selection ready.

