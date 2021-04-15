Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, April 15
• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Whimsical Bookworms discuss The Vanishing Half at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom and in Community Room
Friday, April 16
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Teen Games Boredom Busters at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, April 19
• Board Game, Card Game, and Puzzle Swap from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in The Classroom
• Online Story Hour at 10:00 on Facebook
• Teen Games D & D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
• Virtual Exploratory at 5:00 p.m. on Facebook
• Time for Bed at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, April 20
• Qi gong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
• Qi gong in Person at 9:30 a.m. in Community Room
• Read Woke Book Discussion of The Vanishing Half at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
Wednesday, April 21
• Online Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Short & Sweet Qi gong at 1:00 p.m. on Facebook
• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! At 3:30 p.m. on Instagram
Board Game, Card Game, & Puzzle Swap
Monday, April 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Clean out your game closet, bring your board games, card games, or puzzles and get something new.
All items should be in good shape, and all pieces should be included. If you have games you would like to just donate and not swap, you’re welcome to bring them at any time before the swap as we need to have a selection ready.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.