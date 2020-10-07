The DeForest girls golf team took a step up during this year’s WIAA postseason. The Lady Norskies improved one spot from last year, as they placed sixth at the Division 1 Portage Regional on Oct. 1.
The Norskies finished in sixth place with a score of 381.
Waunakee claimed the regional title with a 328, followed by Tomah (339), Onalaska (347), Reedsburg (356), Portage (377), DeForest, Baraboo (387) and Sparta (446).
The Lady Norskies fell short of qualifying for the sectional as a team, but senior Lexi Scheuerell punched her ticket individually. She earned one of the four individual qualifying spots.
Scheuerell extended her season after finishing her round with an 86 to finish in 12th place overall. She secured the sectional spot after shooting a 42 on the back nine holes.
The Norskies’ Taryn Endres missed qualifying for the sectional by a stroke after placing 21st with a 94. She fired a 45 on the front nine.
DeForest’s Tori Schnell finished 26tth with a 100, while Kaylin Nesbitt closed out the team score with a 101 to place 27th. Schnell shot a 44 on the front nine, while Nesbitt had a 49 on the back.
Amber Meyers was the final golfer for DeForest. She earned a 114 to place 36th.
Portage’s Sophie Denure had the top round of the day with a 76 and earned one of the individual qualifying spots.
Onalaska’s Kiya Bronston was second with a 79, while Tomah’s Sophie Pokela and Waunakee’s Aly Kinzel and Izzi Stricker tied for third place with an 80.
Portage’s Ella Denure (17th, 92) and Baraboo’s Sadie Schlender (20th, 93) earned the final two individual qualifying spots.
Scheuerell competed in the sectional earlier this week. A recap will be in next week’s Times-Tribune.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s WIAA state meet has been moved from University Ridge Golf Course in Madison to Blackhwolf Run-Meadow Valleys in Kohler. This year’s state meet is set for Oct. 12-13.
