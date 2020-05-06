Many of us have held summer jobs in our teenage years. Most of the jobs were hot and dirty work, like corn detasseling, canning factory work, or farmhand work. But some summer jobs are great. Let me tell you about one I discovered a few years ago.
My wife, Molly, and I were enjoying a few days at a cabin in northern Wisconsin. Our hosts were Phil and Betty Schuster from Kasson, Minnesota and their cabin was located on a beautiful lake in the Spooner area. We were sitting on the deck overlooking the lake and Phil pointed out a boat in the middle of the lake.
Sitting in the boat was a teenage girl reading. He said that every day they would see the girl motor by their place in the early afternoon. She would go down and stop just beyond the only public boat landing on the lake. After few minutes she would motor out to about the center of the lake where she would anchor her boat and read for about an hour. Then she would pull up anchor and motor back to a dock near a cabin not too far from Phil and Betty’s place.
One day she anchored her boat not very far from where Phil was fishing. After she was settled with her book, Phil motored over to the boat and asked about her daily routine. She said she was doing her summer job. She pulled up a clipboard with a paper on it.
Every day she would write a report of the lake. At the top of the page was the date and a summary of the weather that day. Then she would report on the general activity at the boat landing. Once she reached the center of the lake she would count all the boats that she saw during the next hour, how many people were in each boat and what water sports they were enjoying.
If it was raining or stormy she could write her report while viewing the lake from her cabin.
Every week she sent in seven daily reports. The job ran from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. She received her pay check through the mail.
Now that’s what I would call a great summer job!
Now that fishing season is officially open in Wisconsin, this will be the perfect way for some folks to enjoy the outdoors while still observing social distancing. This will be fairly easy to do if you have a boat. If you fish from the shore you might have to find a new spot to cast a line as most of the places around the good fishing spots could become too crowded.
My favorite place for fishing for many years has been Beaver Dam Lake. I sold my place at the lake last summer, so I don’t think I will be fishing that lake too often this summer.
When I was growing up, the family had a cottage on Lake Wisconsin near Poynette and we used to catch quite a few fish up by Whalen Grade. I haven’t fished that area for years. I might try my luck there or go over to the Okee area outside of Lodi.
I know a lot of folks fish the Madison lakes, especially Lake Mendota. I fished Lake Mendota a couple of times in the last few years, but it was from a boat — I don’t have a boat or intend to get one at this stage in my life. I’ve never tried the area lakes.
How is fishing at Lake Windsor, Oak Springs Lake or Sunfish Pond just west of Windsor? I’d like to hear from my readers who have fished these waters as to how the fishing is.
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
