A West Allis man is being held on $2 million bond as he faces charges of armed burglary and first-degree intentional homicide for a 2019 shooting in the Town of Leeds.
Jason Kijewski, 43, of West Allis, appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court this afternoon, accused of breaking into the home of 35-year-old Keith Wolf and shooting him dead as Wolf’s wife and daughter waited in another part of their home.
“Jason Kijewski acted alone,” said Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner at a press conference at the Columbia County Law Enforcement Center Wednesday afternoon. “This turned out to be a random homicide—it was a person who was not known to the family, to us, or has even really been in Columbia County in the past.”
Brandner explained that Kijewski is also suspected in an armed robbery in Juneau County that happened later that night.
On Sept. 27, 2019, just after 9 p.m., according to the criminal complaint filed on Wednesday, Wolf and his wife were watching television with their infant daughter, when they heard a noise in the basement, followed by another.
Wolf retrieved a handgun and went downstairs to investigate, at which point, according to his wife, she heard Wolf say something and then a gunshot. She went to the stairs where she could see Wolf below, laying on his back with blood around his face. Wolf’s wife went back to grab their baby and go upstairs, then she heard the basement door slam below.
Evidence at the scene included DNA samples, a shoe print and a shell casing. In the following weeks the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office asked for help from the community, specifically asking for help from anyone who may have seen a truck or SUV with a loud muffler in that area between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the night in question.
Through forensic investigation, Kijewski was identified as a suspect. On Jan. 29 he met with a detective with the West Allis Police Department on an unrelated matter and for the duration of the meeting was given a fresh surgical mask. When Kijewski left the meeting, he disposed of the mask, which the detective then submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation for DNA analysis. The DNA analysis matched samples taken from the Wolf home.
On Feb. 25 detectives searched Kijewski’s home where a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun was found, which ballistics testing later showed to match the bullet that killed Wolf in 2019. Detectives then questioned Kijewski about the incident, resulting in a confession.
According to detectives, Kijewski told them that he had gone to the farmhouse with the intention of robbing the people there. Kijewski went to the back and entered through the basement and was feeling his way around in the dark, but when he saw Wolf “running down the stairs, drawing his gun,” he fired and saw Wolf hit the ground with blood coming out. Then Kijewski ran.
“That took hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of interviews of witnesses, potential suspects, anyone who was associated with Keith Wolf,” said Brandner. “The Wolf family was a loving three-member family in that household, and it was nothing that they did past or present, it was simply someone taking advantage of an opportunity and killing Mr. Wolf for really no good reason.”
Kijewski is scheduled to next appear in court for an April 23 preliminary hearing.
