Led by outstanding pitching, the DeForest prep softball team scored a pair of Badger North Conference victories last week.
The Norskies held off visiting Mount Horeb 3-1 on May 11.
DeForest then blanked host Portage 10-0 last Friday.
The Norskies, who have won three straight, improved to 5-5 overall and 5-1 in the Badger North.
DeForest will be on the road on May 20. It will play in Reedsburg at 5 p.m.
The Norskies will travel to Baraboo for a doubleheader at 11 a.m. this Saturday.
DeForest will then host McFarland on May 24 and Waunakee on May 25. Both games will start at 5 p.m.
DeForest 3 Mount Horeb 1
DeForest scored three runs in the first two innings and held on for the win.
Jordan Marty opened the scoring with a run-scoring single in the first inning.
DeForest picked up two more runs in the second on a base hit by Avery Schaeffer.
Mount Horeb scored a run in the top of the fifth.
Kylee Jansen started and pitched into the fifth inning for the Norskies. She had six strikeouts and a walk on her way to the win.
Marty had a strikeout and a walk in relief.
Schaeffer had two of the Norskies’ four hits in the gamer.
DeForest 10 Portage 0
Jansen, Marty and Trysten Schroeder combined on a five-hit shutout for the Norskies. Jansen, who had eight strikeouts and two walks in four innings of work, got the win.
DeForest scored its first run on an error in the top of the second inning.
The Norskies pushed three runs across in the top of the third. Jaelyn Derlein, Marty and Jansen each drove in a run.
The lead grew to 7-0 after DeForest plated three more runs in the fourth stanza, thanks to run-scoring singles by Schaeffer, Marty and Schroeder.
DeForest closed out its scoring with three runs in the top of the sixth. Niah Larson drew a bases-loaded walk, while Megan Elvekrog and Kendall Rauls both were hit by pitches with the bases loaded.
Schroeder had a team-best three hits, while Schaeffer, Jansen and Marty had two each.