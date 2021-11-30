DeForest Area High School brought home five separate awards from the Wisconsin Interscholastic Theater Festival, recognizing their ensemble work performing an intensely difficult one-act play.
"There was some very, very big discomfort as people were trying to get through those first couple rehearsals," said DeForest Area High School Performing Arts Center Director Brett Price. "When they are having to read the content and then look across the stage at one of their peers, who might be one of their best friends, and calling them hateful things."
The students performed an abridged version of The Laramie Project, a stage play based on interviews of residents of Laramie, Wyoming ten years after the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard, widely recognized as an anti-gay hate crime.
On the evening of October 6, 1998, Shepard, who was a 21-year-old student at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, was offered a ride home by two other men, also in their 20s. Shepard was then driven out into the country, beaten, pistol whipped and left for dead, tied to a barbed wire fence. He was discovered the next day by a cyclist who initially mistook him for a scarecrow. After six days in a coma, Shepard was pronounced dead.
"They were taken aback when they heard the title and learned about the show, going, 'Wow, that's a lot of weight to carry,'" said Price. "But then within two minutes of processing, they were up and ready for the challenge and there was never a minute of hesitation after that."
All of the team members grew as actors and crew members, according to Price, but more so, due to the necessary conversations that accompanied the production, he believes they all grew as people through the experience.
A New Challenge
This is the second time DeForest Area High School performers have competed with the Laramie Project, the first time being shortly after the play was originally released in 2009.
The performance had such an impact that the play became a reference point for regional performers, who knew DeForest as being the high school that did The Laramie Project, with questions of how they even managed to try.
"Our admin backs us," Price explains when asked, "and they trust us to do it in a way that's not going to hurt or harm anyone and we have the discussions."
Director Jan Williams has been bringing students to the one-act competition for the better part of 32 years, while Price has been there 16 times, first as a DeForest student crew member starting in 2005.
The idea to revive the Laramie Project came up a couple years ago when Price was discussing options for upcoming productions with director Jan Williams, noting that they were beginning to feel they might be at risk of a creative rut, with their company becoming very reliable in certain genres and formats, particularly murder-mystery plays.
"To me, we're a growing school growing in diversity and changing, and I think it's important that people recognize that they can be whoever they want to be," said Price. "And we were getting kind of tired of hearing some of the issues of the gay kids having people picking on them and so we said, 'let's do something--let's find a show with a message.'"
Although the legal and cultural landscape have changed much since 1998, a 2020 study by the UCLA Williams Law School found that LGBTQ people are more than four times more likely to be victims of violent crime and suffer higher rates of serious violence victimization in almost every category of violent crime except robbery.
Adapting and in a hurry
The DeForest production of The Laramie Project began the first week of school with a table read of the full script, which usually performs at around 2 1/2 hours. They then discussed how to tell that story in under 40 minutes and create a situation in which people are comfortable, "but just uncomfortable enough."
The seven cast members were each given three or four roles each, adding another layer of challenge to the situation.
In 2020 the contest was done entirely remotely, and for 2021, they were able to perform live, but they would have to do it while wearing masks. The limited time also meant costume changes, at the most, would mean a hat or a scarf.
Performers had to learn how to project fully unique characters, recognizable by their voice and mannerisms, while only able to use a small fraction of a range of facial expressions.
"It definitely pushes the actors to do more with their voice and their body," said Price. "As a positive, I think it made them become better actors, it's like if you take away a sense, something else heightens. And it didn't come overnight, but after weeks and weeks of pushing through, it clicked and they were confident in the show, they knew what they were doing."
The competition began in DeForest, with performances going before judges who then gave scoring and critiques, then again on Nov. 6 in Waunakee with higher standards, and the DeForest team getting even fewer critiques, and then state competition at the UW-Stevens Point on Nov. 18 and 19.
Teams would arrive at the Jenkins Theater in Stevens Point and have 40 minutes to set up, perform, and then strike the set and be off the stage again. The DeForest team went on around 1 p.m.
At the end, the judges told the performers that they had to really dig to find anything to criticize in their performances.
"Sitting there watching the show it was like, 'wow, everybody got it today,'" said Price.
As the WITF announced winners, the DeForest team was recognized five separate times: Outstanding Acting Award to Sol Anderson, Outstanding Directing Award to Jan Williams, Outstanding Technical Theatre Award to Brett Price and the crew, Outstanding Ensemble Award to the entire cast, and a Critic's Choice Award presented to the entire production.
Somewhat as a matter of happenstance, following from that conversation between Price and Williams looking for more challenging materials for students, it had been on the calendar for the spring 2022 one-act performance to be The Diary of Anne Frank.
That selection is up in the air now, as Price says that some of the students have said that they are proud or their recent work, but also emotionally drained and not necessarily ready to take on a Holocaust drama right away.