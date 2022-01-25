Diane Moeller of Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center in Milton brought along four friends on Saturday morning for an educational program at the DeForest Area Public Library.
The first was Oopsie, a saw-whet owl. Saw-whet owls are one of the smallest owl species in North America. They can be found in dense thickets and often face danger from larger owls and raptors. They make a repeated tooting whistle sound some say they sound like a saw being sharpened on a whet stone. Oopsie was injured and brought to the Raptor Center from Fitchburg.
Queen is the other end of the owl size spectrum. A great grey owl, it is one of the world's tallest measuring between 32 and 36 inches. They're sometimes called the phantom of the forest. They are considered an arctic owl as the breed does best in cold weather climates. They have small feet for their size and prey mainly on mice, flying squirrels, and small birds. They nest in broken tree tops of conifers, tree cavities, and previously used large raptor nests. They are tall but only weigh about three pounds.
Victor E is a bald eagle. Each year the birds molt and a whiter head feathers are produced. Bald eagles were almost wiped out by an insecticide called DDT, but tremendous efforts have been made to reverse this trend. Wisconsin now has the third highest population of bald eagles in the country with an estimated 1,700 nesting pairs.
The final bird is Sparks, a Merlin falcon. Moller is also the president of the state falconry organization. She hunts with Sparks. A merlin hunts starlings, a pest bird for any grain farmer. Over the course of a few days, Sparks will often drive off large flocks of starlings by disrupting the flock.