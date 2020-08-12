Former DeForest athletes Sam Vomhof and Lynzy Schnell were recently among 373 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student-athletes representing 22 varsity sports to earn a spot on the 2019-2020 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Honor Roll.

To be eligible for the list, student-athletes must have carried a 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. More than 50 percent of the WIAC’s student-athletes achieved Honor Roll status.

In addition to the 373 individual awards, UW-Whitewater was named an All-Academic institution as student-athletes earned a GPA equal to, or greater than, the collective GPA of the overall student body.

Vomhof, who was a freshman on the Warhawk baseball team, is major in in general business.

Vomhof is listed as a middle infielder, but his only appearance as a freshman came as a relief pitcher. He struck out two in two-thirds of an inning on his way to a save.

Lynzy Schnell, a freshman goalie for the UW-W women’s soccer program, is majoring in marketing.

Schnell did not appear in any games as a freshman.

The Warhawks’ 12 women’s teams had 200 honorees, while 173 student-athletes from the 10 men’s teams garnered Scholastic Honor Roll accolades. The Honor Roll is part of the “WIAC Scholar-Athlete Recognition Program”.

Load comments