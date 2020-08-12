Former DeForest athletes Sam Vomhof and Lynzy Schnell were recently among 373 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student-athletes representing 22 varsity sports to earn a spot on the 2019-2020 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Honor Roll.
To be eligible for the list, student-athletes must have carried a 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. More than 50 percent of the WIAC’s student-athletes achieved Honor Roll status.
In addition to the 373 individual awards, UW-Whitewater was named an All-Academic institution as student-athletes earned a GPA equal to, or greater than, the collective GPA of the overall student body.
Vomhof, who was a freshman on the Warhawk baseball team, is major in in general business.
Vomhof is listed as a middle infielder, but his only appearance as a freshman came as a relief pitcher. He struck out two in two-thirds of an inning on his way to a save.
Lynzy Schnell, a freshman goalie for the UW-W women’s soccer program, is majoring in marketing.
Schnell did not appear in any games as a freshman.
The Warhawks’ 12 women’s teams had 200 honorees, while 173 student-athletes from the 10 men’s teams garnered Scholastic Honor Roll accolades. The Honor Roll is part of the “WIAC Scholar-Athlete Recognition Program”.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.