As we rapidly approach Memorial Day 2021, now is the time to consider honoring your beloved veteran(s) with a memorial brick in Veterans Memorial Park. It is a distinct pleasure and high honor for the DeForest Veterans Memorial Foundation Inc. to accept these honors and publish them on memorial bricks before Memorial Day and Veterans Day each year. When you place your beloved veteran(s) upon our “Walk of Heroes” in Veterans Memorial Park, they are forever remembered for generations to come. The deadline for making the Memorial Day installation is May 12th. Don’t wait or delay, log onto deforestvmf.org, click on support the park, then click on purchase a brick, print the form, complete it, include your check and mail it in, the Foundation will take it from there. Don’t forget you are cordially invited to join us in honoring our veterans faithful and honorable service to our great nation by visiting the park at your pleasure to reflect, remember and memorialize their sacrifice. We look forward to seeing everyone at this years Memorial Day ceremonies honoring the 30th Anniversary of DESERT STORM. If you have any question regarding the memorial brick program call (608) 469-3077, we will be happy to help you.
Jeffrey Unger, President, DeForest Veterans Memorial Foundation
