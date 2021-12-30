The end of the year snuck up on us and is suddenly here. I know that the year 2021 would not rank as one of my favorites. But with its passing, we can look forward with hope in our hearts that 2022 will be a much better year. For those of you who got new digital devices over the holidays, the library has a new streaming service called “Hoopla”. It launch in the middle of December but I’m sure many of you were/ are too busy to take a look at it. Our website has information in a large banner across the top. You can down load the app from the Google Store or the Apple Store or you can use your browser in the cloud. You set up an account and use your DeForest Area Public Library card number to access almost a million book, audio book, music, video, comics, and magazine titles. There is no waiting for any of these titles. How cool is that? Our Winter Reading Program is also set to launch with the new year. “Soar with Reading” runs from January 1st to the first day of spring — March 20th. Eagles and other soaring birds will be featured in programs, so watch our website or FaceBook page. Below are some of the new books which recently arrived at the library. Check them out and getting ready to soar with reading.
Happy New Year from all of us at your library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The 17 Day Kickstart Diet: Your New Plan for Dropping Pounds, Toxins, and Bad Habits” by Mike Moreno. The New York Times best-selling author of the revolutionary “The 17 Day Diet “shares the effective and simple program he used to reclaim his own health that features meal planning, manageable movement strategies and supportive wellness rituals that will detoxify and inspire
“Breathing Lessons: A Doctor’s Guide to Lung Health” by Mellan K. Han, An authoritative, accessible guide to how our lungs work and how to protect them.
“The Broken Constitution: Lincoln, Slavery, and the Refounding of America” by Noah Feldman. In this gripping narrative of legal dilemmas and moral courage, a celebrated legal scholar, in this groundbreaking study, tells the story of how Lincoln broke the Constitution in order to remake it.
“The Library: A Fragile History” by Andrew Pettegree. In this meticulously written and deeply researched book, this history of the library, from the ancient world to the digital age, introduces readers to the antiquarians and the philanthropists who shaped the world’s great collections
“The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe” by Matthew Gabriele & David Perry. Taking us through 10 centuries and crisscrossing Europe and the Mediterranean, Asia and Africa, this popular history sheds new light on the European Middle Ages, revealing a time of beauty and communion that flourished alongside dark brutality.
“Woke Up This Moring: The Definitive Oral History of the Sopranos” by Michael Imperioli & Steve Schirripa. Packed with untold stories from behind the scenes and on the set, and inspired by the wildly successful “Talking Sopranos” podcast, two “The Sopranos” stars will finally reveal all the Soprano family secrets in a surprising, funny and honest new book
Fiction
“Fear No Evil, No. 27 (Alex Cross)” by James Patterson. When Dr. Alex Cross and Detective John Sampson are attacked by two rival teams of assassins in the rugged Montana wilderness in the latest addition to the popular, long-running series following “Deadly Cross”.
“Claret and Present Danger, No. 4 (A Literary Put Mystery)” by Sarah Fox. Sadie Coleman, owner of a literary-themed pub in Shady Creek, Vermont, investigates after a Renaissance Faire “wizard” dies in the middle of his magic act, in the fourth novel of the series following “The Malt in Our Stars”.
“The Dead Cry Justices, No. 6 (A Gilded Age Mystery)” by Rosemary Simpson. Heiress-turned-sleuth Prudence MacKenzie, with the help of photographer and social reformer Jacob Riis and the famous journalist Nellie Bly, frantically searches for two orphans who had come to her for help—and who are now on the run from a dangerous predator.
“The Unknown Woman of the Seine” by Brooks Hansen. Set during the final days of the Paris expo of 1889, where the body of an unknown woman found on the banks of the Seine River is on display, Henri Brassard, while on a case, unexpectedly learns the stunning truth of the unknown woman—and about himself.
“A History of Wild Places” by Shea Ernshaw. An expert at locating missing people is asked to find the vanished, well-known author of dark, macabre children’s books and is led to Pastoral, a reclusive community found in the 1970s that many believed to only be a legend.
“Dolphin Junction: Stories” by Mick Herron. Five standalone crime fiction tales and four mystery stories featuring Oxford wife-and-husband detective team of Zoë Boehm and Joe Silvermann will delight fans of thrillers, in this collection of short stories from the award-winning author of the Slough House novels.
“W.E.B. Griffin Rogue Asset, No. 9 (A Presidential Agent Novel)” by Brian Andrews & Jeffrey Wilson. To save the secretary of state from an army of terrorists in Cairo, the President revives the Presidential Agent program and calls Charley Castillo out of retirement to direct a new agent, Killer McCoy, to get the job done.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.