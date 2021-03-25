When I was growing up in DeForest the ice skating rink was created when village workers flooded the outfield of the softball diamond in the south-west corner of Fireman’s Park. In the layout of the park today, this would be the area just north-west of the Fred and Helen Chase Pavilion. When the ice rink melted about this time of the year there would be a pond created in this area from the recently melted ice. That was the perfect place for youngsters to check out their winter boots to see if they were really water proof.
My winter boots were the old fashioned four-buckle overshoes that came from the basement of the Farness-Johnson IGA Store at the corner of South Main and Commerce Streets. They had a warm flannel lining which did a pretty good job of keeping your feet warm. They looked kind of ugly but they were a good practical boot for kids out in Wisconsin winters.
Fellow classmate, John Gest, lived right across the street from the ice skating rink. He announced one day that all of the ice had melted and there was now a pond in the park where there was once the ice rink. On my way home after school I decided to check this out for myself.
The pond was there alright and two or three fellows were already checking it out. I decided to test out my boots and carefully waded into the water. The water was cold, I could feel it through the lining in my boots. The ground was soft, kind of squishy, and I proceeded carefully. It didn’t take long before the water was about a half-inch from the top of my boots when I decided I’d better turn back. As I started to turn, the ground slipped under my planted foot and I just about lost my balance so I quickly put down my other foot which caused a big splash and there I was with two boots filled with cold, muddy water.
I managed to get out of the water without falling down and started the remaining half-block home. My feet and legs were ice cold by the time I got to the door. I opened the door and yelled up the steps that I had gotten wet and needed dry pants and socks. My mother opened the door and looked down at me. She told me to come upstairs and wait in the ‘front hall’ and take off my wet clothes. She would bring me some dry ones. By the time I climbed the flight of stairs and slipped out of my wet socks and pants, she had a towel and some dry clothes for me to put on.
As I was drying off and putting on the new socks and pants, she asked how this happened. I told her that I was just testing out my boots to see if they were water proof. She shook her head, gave me her stern look and said not to ever test out my boots again.
She rinsed out the socks and wet pants and hung them over the kitchen radiator. The boots were emptied of water and placed on the top of another radiator for drying out. I can still remember the smell of wet clothes being hung over the radiator to dry out. To me it was a pleasant smell. The smell of the boots drying out wasn’t quite so pleasant.
Needless to say, I didn’t test the boots waterproofing again.
I hadn’t seen a robin this spring until March 12th, when a whole flock of them landed on my yard. They stayed around all day hunting for worms in both the front and back yard. The hunt for food must not have been so good, because they left just before the sun went down that day and did not return. However there were enough robins here to give me hope that spring will soon be arriving in DeForest.
One of my readers sent me the following joke just before St. Pat’s Day:
Paddy is driving home St. Pat’s night, drunk as a skunk, suddenly he has to swerve to avoid a tree, then another, then another. A cop car pulls him over as he veers all over the road. Paddy tells the cop about all the trees in the road.
The cop says “For God’s sake Paddy, that’s your air freshener swinging about!”
