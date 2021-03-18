University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
December Graduates
Grace Johns, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Sport Management;
Carley Pietrzak, Bachelor of Science, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major, Honors;
Heidi Pullen, Bachelor of Science, Spanish Education Major (Early Childhood — Adolescence), Honors;
Alexander Schodin, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major; Finance Major
