University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

December Graduates

Grace Johns, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Sport Management;

Carley Pietrzak, Bachelor of Science, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major, Honors;

Heidi Pullen, Bachelor of Science, Spanish Education Major (Early Childhood — Adolescence), Honors;

Alexander Schodin, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major; Finance Major

Load comments