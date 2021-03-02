As great as he has been in his career, DeForest junior basketball player Max Weisbrod doesn’t even get bragging rights during the family basketball games during the holidays. He has to take a backseat to his cousin, La Crosse Aquinas junior Jacy Weisbrod.
“She beats me at horse every Christmas,” Max said.
The family pressure grew even bigger when Jacy set a WIAA Division 3 girls state tournament record with seven three-pointers in a semifinal win over Westfield last Friday. She led Aquinas to a state runner-up finish.
“She is a great player and it pushes me to be better,” Max said.
Not to be outdone by his cousin, Max had a tremendous effort during last Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional final against Arrowhead in Baraboo. He pushed the Norskies to a 77-69 come-from-behind victory.
“It has been a crazy up and down year, but our team has hung in there,” DeForest coach Craig Weisbrod said. “In December, we didn’t know if we would play a game, but here we are now. We are very fortunate.”
Max poured in a game-high 33 points after going 6-for-11 from the field and 18-of-18 from the free-throw line. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished out six assists.
“It is hard for me to talk about him because he is my son, but what a sectional final game for that kid,” Craig Weisbrod said about Max. “He has put a lot of work in and is reaping the benefits.”
The win advanced the Norskies to the state tournament for just the second time in program history. It is their first time advancing in Division 1.
“It was a great team effort,” Craig Weisbrod said. “I’m just so proud of all the guys.”
The win comes nearly a year after the Norskies had their opportunity to play for a state tournament berth taken away because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were set to play in a sectional final last season when the WIAA canceled the season.
“It is unbelievable to be able to come back and do this after how last year ended,” DeForest senior Trace Grundahl said. “We knew were good enough to make it last year and wanted to prove it. We wanted to do it for last year’s seniors.”
The win over Arrowhead pushed the Norskies to 16-5 this season.
“Our kids are not afraid of the moment,” Craig Weisbrod said. “They have played enough basketball and have enough experience. This is a great way to come back after last year.
This year’s WIAA Division 1 state tournament will take place at the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh this Saturday. The Norskies are the No. 4 seed and will face top-seeded Kimberly (24-2) at 10:45 a.m.
“There is nothing like state basketball,” DeForest junior Nolan Hawk said. “I have been watching it since I was a little kid and now I get to play in it.”
Second-seeded Wauwatosa East (21-3) and third-seeded River Falls (21-2) will play in the other state semifinal at 2:10 p.m., while the championship game is set for 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
DeForest struggled at times in the first half of the sectional final. They held just one lead, 11-8.
With the score tied at 14, Arrowhead put together an 8-0 run to grab momentum and a 22-14 lead with 7 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in the first half.
The Warhawks held Weisbrod to six points in the first half and led 35-28 at halftime.
“I had a lot of nerves at the start of the game and needed to calm down,” Max said. “Once we got into the game, we were able to settle down and play better.”
The Norskies chipped away at the deficit at the start of the second half. Max hit a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 42-38 with 14:15 remaining.
After getting as close as a point several times, DeForest finally completed the comeback with a three-pointer by Max to tie the game at 56 with 7:50 left. He then sank a pair of free-throws to give the Norskies their second lead of the game, 58-56.
“I’m so proud of how they hung in there after a tough start,” Craig Weisbrod said. “Our guys out worked them in the second half.”
After Arrowhead briefly tied the game at 58, DeForest took the lead for good on a three-pointer by Grundahl with 6:52 left.
“I’ve been shaky at times this year but in the playoffs you have to make your shots and do what you have to do,” Grundahl said.
A basket by Hawk put DeForest up 71-67 with 1:22 remaining, but the Warhawks quickly scored to get the lead back down to three, 71-69.
With the game hanging in the balance, Max put the game away at the free-throw line. He was 6-for-6 from the line in the final 43 seconds.
“I take a lot of pride in my free-throw shooting,” Max said. “I have only missed one in the playoffs.”
Hawk finished the game with 14 points, while Grundahl added 11.
“How about Trace Grundahl,” Craig Weisbrod said. “A senior stepping up in what could have been his last game. He was huge for us.”
Arrowhead’s Mac Wrecke matched Max Weisbrod with 33 points, while teammate Jake Davis chipped in 12.
The Warhawks finished the season with a record of 17-10.
