The DeForest girls swim team came away with a split at the triple dual it took part in March 2 in Edgerton.
The Norskies had a dominating 119-52 win over the host Crimson Tide, but they lost 97-73 to Waunakee.
“It was a solid meet for us overall, we had some nice times for where we are at in the season, and also found some things we need to work on,” DeForest coach Matt Engelhardt said. “It was nice to get back to a more regular practice schedule this week with a little less racing and more time to work on details.”
DeForest got off to a solid start, as Carly Oosterhof, Jenna Willis, Joss Hoffman and Ava Boehning came in second overall in the 200-yard medley relay. They had a time of 1 minute, 55.07 seconds, while Sarah Hill, Jillian Starin, Valarie Berkley and Maddie Chrisinger came in seventh (2:26.26).
Then Olivia Miller (2:06.07) was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle, while Gabby Pertzborn (2:12.77) and Danika Tyler (2:22.41) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
“Olivia Miller also had two season-best times in the 200 and 100 freestyle,” Engelhardt said. “She hadn’t swam a lot of 200’s in the past, but has improved every time she’s swam that race this year.”
Hoffman was the runner-up in the 200 individual medley with her time of 2:22.48. Willis (fifth, 2:31.89) and Berkley (seventh, 2:40.47) also competed in the event.
Boehning garnered the first win for the Lady Norskies. She topped the field in the 50 freestyle (:25.63), while Jessica Camarato (:28.30) and Starin (:29.63) were fourth and seventh, respectively.
Hoffman put together another great race in the 100 butterfly. She had a winning time of 1:02.75, while Berkley (1:08.64) and Tyler (1:13.33) were fifth and sixth.
“Joss Hoffman had two really nice races in the IM and butterfly,” Engelhardt said. “Both came down to the last 25 yards and it was fun to watch her really race. Both were season-best times for her.”
The Norskies had Boehning (:56.05) and Miller (:57.73) place back-to-back in second and third place, respectively, in the 100 freestyle. Chrisinger (1:04.94) came in seventh.
Oosterhof (5:36.29) topped the field in the 500 freestyle, while Gabby Pertzborn (third, 5:59.65) and Hill (seventh, 6:44.13) also had solid races.
DeForest’s foursome of Miller, Camarato, Willis and Pertzborn came in second (1:49.23) in the 200 freestyle relay. Tyler, Starin, Samantha Casper and Chrisinger were sixth (2:00.35).
Oosterhof picked up her second win in the 100 backstroke after clocking in at 1:02.50. She was joined in the event by Camarato (fifth, 1:08.29) and Hill (seventh, 1:18.86).
“Carly Oosterhof had a really big night winning both of her races, with two season bests,” Engelhardt said. “She’s really starting to get back into great racing shape and has had some great practices over the last week.”
In the final individual event of the night, Willis (1:12.36) came in second in the 100 breaststroke, while Starin (1:28.70) and Chrisinger (1:37.92) were seventh and eighth, respectively.
DeForest capped off the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay. Boehning, Miller, Hoffman and Oosterhof had a winning time of 3:49.49, while Pertzborn, Tyler, Berkley and Camarato came in fifth (4:15.01).
The Lady Norskies will jump back in the pool on March 16, when they will travel to Jefferson for a 6 p.m. triangular.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.