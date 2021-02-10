The DeForest girls basketball team had a tough ending to the regular season last week. The Norskies dropped three of their final four games.
“With the seeding set for the WIAA playoffs, we viewed this as a good opportunity to work on some different rotations and focus on one or two areas of improvement each game,” DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn said. “The final score only tells a part of the story for our inexperienced group. It is our expectation to compete at a high level and improve as a team. We added two games on Friday morning, and although it was a scramble to get the details together, we simply appreciate the opportunity to play games.”
On Feb. 1, the Lady Norskies dropped a 71-65 non-conference decision to host Watertown Luther Prep.
“The game was played at the tempo we wanted to play — forcing them into 38 turnovers,” Schwenn said. “Luther Prep shot lights out, 80 percent from the field.”
The Norskies had a chance to avenge last season’s sectional semifinal loss to Oregon on Feb. 2, but the Panthers edged them again, 47-42, at Just A Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
“After stretching a first-half lead to 11 points, we had a rough second half,” Schwenn said. “It was a combination of not attacking well enough offensively and sending them to the free throw line too much. Yet as poorly as we played in the second half, we still had the ball and a chance to tie it at the end of regulation.”
Last Friday, DeForest traveled to Badger North Conference rival Sauk Prairie. The Eagles edged the Norskies by a point, 43-42.
“Our defense really showed improvement with better overall communication and help-side defense,” Schwenn said. “They hit a big three with the game tied and just over a minute left. We had a chance to win it at the buzzer.”
The Lady Norskies picked up their only win of the week last Saturday, as they downed host Argyle 78-39.
“The girls were very active in the passing lanes, accounting for 24 steals in the game,” Schwenn said. “I like how we shared the basketball and tried to get the best shot within the possession. Everyone was able to score for us in the game, including career scoring days out of Natalie Compe and Anna Szepieniec. It was awesome to see Josie Pickhardt get back onto the court, after being out over the last year with her ACL recovery.”
The Norskies finished the regular season 8-6 overall.
DeForest received a No. 3 seed in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs and will face second-seeded Verona in Baraboo this Friday at 8 p.m.
Luther Prep 71 DeForest 65
The Phoenix used a late surge to slip past the Norskies.
The game was tied at 33 at halftime.
Luther Prep then outscored DeForest 39-32 in the second half.
Rylan Oberg paced the Lady Norskies with 18 points, while Aspin Kelliher and Natalie Compe chipped in 14 and 10, respectively. Grace Roth finished with nine points.
Roth, Jaelyn Derlein and Oberg each had five rebounds. Derlein added a team-high four assists, while Compe, Roth and Kelliher each had four steals.
Grace Schmidt and Taylor Zellmer both scored 17 points for Luther Prep.
Oregon 47 DeForest 42
Oregon ended DeForest’s season last year with a 57-46 victory in the sectional semifinals.
The Norskies looked like they would get their revenge after a great first half. They led 26-15 at halftime.
However, the Panthers rallied with a 32-16 surge in the second half.
DeForest did not have a player score in double figures. Roth led the way with eight points, while Compe and Maci Bartels added seven each.
Morgan Hahn grabbed a team-high five rebounds for DeForest, while Oberg had three assists.
Oregon’s Carleigh Roberts led all scorers with 22 points.
Sauk Prairie 43 DeForest 42
The Lady Norskies had their 20-game win streak against the Eagles come to an end. Sauk Prairie had not beaten DeForest since the end of the 2011 season.
The Norskies were in for a battle from the start in the latest meeting with the Eagles. DeForest clung to a one-point lead, 21-20, at halftime.
Sauk Prairie outscored DeForest 23-21 in the second half to earn the win.
The Norskies had a chance at the victory, but Oberg had a shot rim out at the buzzer.
Kelliher had a team-high 12 points and four steals, while Roth grabbed a team-best nine rebounds.
Naomi Breunig had 12 points for Sauk Prairie.
DeForest 78 Argyle 39
DeForest had its best offensive showing of the season in the win over Argyle.
The Norskies’ previous high for points was 75 in a win over Janesville Parker.
Oberg led three Norskies in double figures with 16 points. Compe came away with 14 points, while Anna Szepieniec poured in 10.
Roth had seven rebounds, while Maya Pickhardt, Derlein and Kelliher each had three assists. Compe and Oberg led the defensive charge with four steals apiece.
Victoria Lantz paced Argyle with 15 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.