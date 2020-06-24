I went over to admire the new television that my neighbor just bought. It’s a beauty — a 70-inch screen and it nearly takes up the whole wall of the living room. After I got home, I got to reminiscing about the first TV that my family bought back in 1952.
Of course, the picture was in black and white. Back then there were no big box stores or huge appliance and TV stores. The biggest retail stores were Sears on East Washington Avenue or Montgomery Wards on State Street in Madison.
My dad preferred to deal with local businesses. He talked to all three television dealers in DeForest — Paul Karow sold RCA sets, Art Krueger sold Stromberg Carlson, and “Boolah” Dahl sold Zeinth. They all would install the set in your home and offered in-home service calls on sets they sold. I don’t know why Wisconsin Power & Light never got into selling TVs — they had this huge showroom filled with the latest in household electrical appliances but they chose not to sell televisions.
I’m sure my dad talked to all three and decided to go with Art Krueger who sold the Stromberg Carlson brand. When we first got our TV, we had to pull in the Milwaukee television stations. The first Madison television station did not go on the air until June 1953.
A day or two before the television set was delivered, two men arrived to erect a large, tall TV antenna on top of our two-story house in downtown DeForest. There was an electric rotor on the antenna so it could be turned in any direction by operating the rotor box on top of the television.
A day or two later, a new Stromberg Carlson television set was rolled into our living room! It was a beautiful mahogany cabinet and had the largest screen money could buy — 21 inches.
We turned on the set and waited about three to five minutes for it to warm up. And then the picture came on. We could see shadowy figures behind the snow blizzard, and the sound that came out was a mix of static and hissing noises.
Art started turning the tuning knobs and adjusting the antennae and eventually a fairly clear picture appeared and sound could be heard over the background static. Art explained that DeForest was right at the far edge of Milwaukee’s signal. As a result it took a lot of fine tuning to get a good picture. Sometimes a good picture would suddenly go bad (especially in stormy weather) and then we would attempt to slightly rotate the antenna and re-tune the signal. We could only get two Milwaukee stations — channels 4 and 12. We never knew when we turned on the set what kind of a picture we would get and sometimes we would fiddle with the tuning and finally just turn off the set in disgust — no TV that night, lousy reception. Sometimes the picture would be pretty good but we could not get good, clear sound.
We put up with the bad reception for about a year and then Madison channels 27 and 15 came on the air. This made a huge improvement in our reception. Channel 3 finally came on the air in 1956. Then the Madison area had 100% reception of all four networks — ABC, NBC, CBS and PBS. Man, what choices, all the major networks!
Back in the early 50s, television was not on the air 24/7. In fact, if you turned on your set in the morning all you would get would be the test pattern. Most programing started around noon. And most stations would shut down after midnight. Every late night, the announcer would say that the station was closing down until the next day and programming would end with the playing of the Star Spangled Banner, followed by a blank screen and static sound.
Some of the television programs were pretty bad back in the early 50s — way too many wrestling matches, some bad comedy shows (just like we have today) and lots of reruns in the summer (just like today). The local news programs were very low tech and bland compared to the local news programs of today.
Some of the old shows were classic and are still being viewed today on cable television channels that replay the old classic programs like “I Love Lucy,” “Gunsmoke,” “Bonanza,” and “Lawrence Welk.” My favorite shows were “The Ed Sullivan Show,” “Alfred Hitchcock,” and “The Twilight Zone.”
The top shows were aired on Saturday and Sunday nights. Now, with hundreds of channels, it’s hard to find a couple of good shows on those two nights.
