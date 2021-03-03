DeForest volleyball coach Scott Schumann is confident that now that his team has a chance to play, they will shine on the court.
“Our strengths this season are leadership and experience with seven seniors,” Schumann said. “We also have a relentless defense and strong serving. Our weakness is new setters.”
The Norskies’ season has been on hold after it was postponed during the fall due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The season will look much different as it will be a limited schedule and no conference events.
“We won’t be able to play tournaments on the weekends,” Schumann said. “We will need to be health conscious the next six weeks.”
Last season, the Lady Norskies finished 5-2 in the Badger North Conference to tie Beaver Dam for second place behind 7-0 Waunakee.
DeForest claimed a regional title in 2019, but fell 3-1 to Waunakee in the sectional.
The Norskies concluded the 2019 season with an overall record of 24-14.
DeForest has some holes to fill with the graduation of three all-conference performers, including Kaycee Meiners (first team), Leah Doucette (second team) and Emily BonoAnno (honorable mention).
The Lady Norskies welcome back one all-conference selection, senior Natalie Compe, who was an honorable mention pick last season. She was voted the teams Most Improved Player.
“Natalie played all six rotations for us last year,” Schumann said.
Schumann is also excited about the return of seniors Megan Elvekrog and Morgan Hahn.
“Megan is super-fast, aggressive and a clear team leader. She will be our Libero,” Schumann said. “Morgan was a starting middle hitter for us last year. She is a strong athlete with a fast consistent serve. She is a good block reader.”
The Norskies’ impressive senior group also includes setter Kendall Rauls, right-side hitter Izzy Grothaus, right-side hitter Abigail Eiselt, middle blocker Haley Czarnezki.
Also looking to make an impact this season are juniors Reese Yocum, Avery Schaeffer, Halle Runez, Delaney Lokken, Emma Bieri and Amanda Jennings and sophomore Ellie Doucette.
With no conference title to play for, the Norskies will focus on the WIAA postseason.
“The girls are very focused and very happy just being in the gym and around each other,” Schumann said. “Motivation is not an issue. Our goal is to win every match of the playoffs, whatever that may mean. Going undefeated is a real possibility.”
The Lady Norskies kicked off their alternate season this past Tuesday with a match in Sun Prairie. A recap will be in next week’s Times-Tribune.
As of now, DeForest will play all of their matches on the road.
On March 4, the Norskies will travel to Beaver Dam for a 7:15 p.m. match with the Golden Beavers. They will then take a trip to Fort Atkinson for a 7 p.m. match on March 9.
DeForest will square off against long-time rival Waunakee in Beaver Dam at 7 p.m. on March 30.
