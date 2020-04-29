The DeForest boys swim team had another season to remember in the pool. The Norskies had a strong start to the season and finished even stronger.
Dual wins were hard to come by this season, but the Norskies performed well in invites.
DeForest kicked off the 2019-2020 season by winning the title at the Wisconsin Rapids Invite. It was their only invitational tittle of the season.
The Norskies followed it up by placing fifth at the Badger North Relays and eighth at the Fort Atkinson Invite.
DeForest opened its dual schedule with a 90-80 non-conference win over visiting Oregon.
The Norskies had only two more dual wins the rest of the season and both came in non-conference action. They picked up a road win at Stoughton, 99-71, and defeated Jefferson 114-56 at home.
DeForest went 0-4 in Badger North Conference duals, with losses to Waunakee (98-82), Sauk Prairie (126-44), McFarland (114-74) and Baraboo (90-79).
The Norskies finished fifth at the Badger North Conference Meet. They came away with 506 team points.
Sauk Prairie easily claimed the conference crown with 506 points, followed by Waunakee (422), McFarland (378), Baraboo (374) and DeForest.
Senior Ben Ramminger had a great conference meet for the Norskies. He claimed Badger North titles in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
DeForest junior Ferris Wolf finished second in the Badger North in the 100 freestyle and was third in the 50 freestyle.
The Norskies’ Evan Ridd was fifth in the 200 individual medley and seventh in the 100 butterfly, while Ben Jaccard placed sixth in the 500 freestyle.
Dylan King (10th, 200 freestyle; seventh, 100 freestyle), Reid Morauske (12th, 200 freestyle; 12th, 500 freestyle), Ayden McCloskey (13th, 100 butterfly; 13th, 100 breaststroke), Rhett Parker (15th, 100 breaststroke), Zak Nowakowski (11th, 200 IM; 12th, 100 breaststroke), Caden Herrick (13th, 200 IM; ninth, 100 backstroke), Bryce Morauske (14th, 200 IM; 16th, 500 freestyle), Alton Uberstizig (12th, 50 freestyle) and Korbin Eisler (13th, 50 freestyle; 11th, 100 freestyle) added to DeForest’s point total at the conference meet.
The Norskies had the foursome of Wolf, Ridd, Jaccard and Ramminger place second in the 400 freestyle relay.
DeForest placed sixth at the WIAA Division 2 Baraboo Sectional with 199 points.
Madison Edgewood claimed the team title with 391 team points, followed in the top five by Sauk Prairie (286.5), McFarland (265.5), Baraboo (241) and Monona Grove (236).
The Norskies had Ramminger and Wolf advance to state in individual events. DeForest also qualified for state in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Ramminger earned his fourth trip to state after winning the 100 breaststroke and placing second in the 100 butterfly.
Wolf placed third in the 50 freestyle to move on to state.
The Norskies started off the meet by qualifying for state in the 200 medley relay after Ben Jaccard, Zak Nowakowski, Ramminger and Wolf placed fifth.
DeForest also advanced in the 400 freestyle relay. Wolf, Evan Ridd, Jaccard and Ramminger came in third.
Ridd came up just short of a trip to state after placing fifth in the 200 individual medley.
Ramminger closed out his outstanding high school career by capturing two medals at the WIAA Division 2 state meet.
Ramminger, a University of Illinois-Chicago recruit, concluded his Norski career by claiming a state title in the 100-yard breaststroke and a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly.
It was the Norskies’ first state title since Nick Potter claimed the 500 freestyle crown in 2014.
Wolf placed 13th in the 50 freestyle.
The Norskies placed 10th in the 400 freestyle relay and 11th in the 200 medley relay.
The Norskies will have some big shoes to fill with the graduation of a strong senior class that included Ramminger, but Wolf will lead a strong group of underclassman next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.