The DeForest prep volleyball team had a busy first weekend of the season. The Norskies played nine matches in the Sun Prairie Invite last Friday and Saturday.
After a slow start to the tournament, the Norskies came on strong and finished in third place.
“We took third overall which was absolutely shocking to us,” DeForest coach Scott Schumann said. “We only have four club players on our team and one of them didn’t become eligible to play until this last Wednesday, so she hadn’t even been factored into our starting rotation.”
In their first match on Friday, the Norskies dropped both games to Madison Edgewood. The Crusaders prevailed 25-22, 25-15.
DeForest also lost 2-0 to Manitowoc Lincoln in the second round. The Ships took the first game 25-5 and the second 25-21.
The Norskies picked up their first win of the season in the third round after sweeping Beaver Dam 25-20, 25-18.
DeForest closed out play on Friday with a 2-0 loss to Luxemburg-Casco, which earned wins of 25-7 and 25-11.
“We started off very slow and lost three of our first 4 matches,” Schumann said. “It was obvious we were green, but I told the girls not to worry about things this early in the season because it is very hard to compete against teams with a ton of club players in the beginning of the season. We just don’t have the experience yet, but it will come.”
Everything turned around for the Norskies on Saturday. They went 4-1 on the day.
“That’s very important because the girls can now see how fast they can improve and that their capability is very high,” Schumann said. “It’ll just take some time to learn the nuances of the game as most of our team is coming from different sports, so they need the reps to train their bodies to be more consistent in their fundamentals. They have great attitudes, are athletic and very coachable, so I’m certain we will be a force down the road.”
DeForest opened play on Saturday with a 25-11, 27-25 victory over Sun Prairie. The Norskies followed it up with a thrilling 22-25, 25-23, 15-10 come-from-behind win over De Pere.
The Norskies also played three games against top-seeded Marshfield and again rallied for the win, 22-25, 25-23, 15-10.
DeForest ran out of luck in the semifinals against Luxemburg-Casco, which rolled to a 25-17, 25-16 victory.
In the third-place match, the Norskies got revenge on Manitowoc Lincoln. After dropping the first game 25-13, DeForest took the final two games 25-23 and 15-13.
“The girls played with heart, desire and incredible focus and effort,” Schumann said.
Reese Yocum led DeForest with 52 kills, while Anna Szepieniec and Kaitlyn Jordan added 40 and 35, respectively. Jordan also came away with a team-high 10 blocks.
Ellie Doucette had a team-best 80 assists for the Norskies, while Trysten Schroeder finished with 69. Doucette also had a team-high 14 service aces.
Halle Runez led DeFoerst’s defense with 71 digs.
The Norskies will take part in the Watertown Quadrangular at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.