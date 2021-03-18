The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials. We will close the library for 15 minutes at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces: 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m.
Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, March 18
• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Women’s History Month Storytime at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Whimsical Bookworms Book Club discusses The Tattooist of Auschwitz at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom and in Community Room
Friday, March 19
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Teen Games Boredom Busters at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
Saturday, March 20
• Egg-cellent Painting: Painting 3D Miniatures! At 1:00 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, March 22
• Online Story Hour at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Badger Book Club discusses The Lives of Edie Pritchard at noon on Zoom and in Community Room
• Teen Games D & D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
• Virtual Exploratory at 5:00 p.m. on Facebook
• DAPL Photography Group at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom – Black & White Fine Art
• The Anatomy of a Good Mystery with author David Benjamin at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom and in Community Room
• Time for Bed Storytime at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, March 23
• Qigong – Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
• 4th Tuesday Forum: Women Who Dared with Jessica Michna at 10:00 a.m. on Zoom and in Community Room
Wednesday, March 24
• Qigong – Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in Community Room (moved from Tuesday this week only)
• African Drum Circle for kids and parents at 9:00 a.m. on Zoom
• Online Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Short & Sweet Qi gong at 1:00 p.m. on Facebook
• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
• Triptych Book Club (teen) at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram
• Candidate Forum for School Board at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
The Anatomy of a Good Mystery presented by author David Benjamin
Monday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom
Looking for a good mystery? Madison author David Benjamin knows the elements that make a memorable who-done-it: Magruffin, Moriarity, and Marlowe.
Using examples from the work of other writers, as well as from his own mysteries, Benjamin will offer insights into this popular genre. Benjamin splits his time between Paris and Madison –many of his stories are set in Wisconsin, including Jailbait, his newest book.
Join us to find out more about the Three Ms and perhaps share some of your favorite titles at this Zoom event.
4th Tuesday Forum: Women Who Dared
Presented by Historical Impersonator Jessica Michna
Tuesday, March 23 at 10:00 a.m. via Zoom and in Community Room
Cristabel and Emmeline Pankhurst, Susan B. Anthony, Emma Davisson, Elisabeth Cady Stanton; some names you may recognize, others you may not. In this program, Jessica Michna appears as …HERSELF!
You will learn of these and other women (and men) who championed the cause of women’s suffrage in this country and overseas in the late 19th and early 20th century.
You will learn of the protests, jailings, victories, and defeats culminating with the signature of President Woodrow Wilson that would forever give women the right to vote.
Co-hosted via Zoom by DeForest Area Community & Senior Center, DeForest Area Historical Society, and DeForest Area Public Library.
DeForest School Board Candidate Forum
Wednesday, March 24 at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom
These School board candidates have been invited:
• Sue Esser
• Jeff Hahn
• Spencer Statz
• Megan Taylor
Each candidate will present opening and closing statements. A question-and-answer period will follow with prepared questions.
The library hosts will pose other questions, as time allows, submitted by the audience to the hosts via the chat feature. This event is sponsored by the Library and DeForest Area Chamber of Commerce.
