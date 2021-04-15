There is nothing like a long stretch of cloudy days and rain to green up the world. The grass suddenly needs mowing. The trees have gone from hardly-budded-out-at-all to lacy fingers stretching towards the sky looking for sun. Jonquils, hyacinths, and tulips and other bulbed plants have sprung from the earth with flowers full-blown. Ornamental crab trees, dogwoods, and magnolias are covered with flowers. Other trees, with less obvious flowers such as your oak, maple, elm, and birch trees (to name just a few) are merrily throwing pollen into the air. Suddenly the law is filled with robins. Grackles, red-winged black birds, and crows are calling raucously at all hours of the day and into the night. Geese have their first crop of goslings paddling behind them in ponds. April showers have brought not May flowers, but April flowers as this fecund season takes root. It is the perfect season to get out and visit the library on foot or on bicycle or using whatever form of transport you choose. Books from the publishers’ spring lists are arriving daily. Items that have been in storage since the height of the pandemic — such as Busy Bags, Bags of Books, and Backpacks are finding their way back to their accustomed racks. Make the library your destination as you step out into spring in Wisconsin. Below are some of the new titles which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Comeback Season: My Unlikely Story of Friendship with the Greatest Living Negro League Baseball Players” by Cam Perron. An award-winning sports writer describes his teenage correspondences with several surviving former Negro League players, sharing remarkable career stories about how their days on the field were impacted by racism, the KKK and major league color barriers
“Empire of Ants: The Hidden World and Extraordinary Lives of Earth’s Tiniest Conquerors” by Susanne Foltzik and Olaf Fritsche. Drawing on the expertise of a leading researcher, an introduction to the world of ants explores its remarkable international varieties as well as the species’ surprisingly human-like behaviors and civilizations
“Remember: The Science of Memory and the Art of Forgetting” by Lisa Genova. The Harvard-trained neuroscientist and best-selling author of “Still Alice” presents an exploration of the intricacies of human memory that distinguishes between normal and concerning memory loss while explaining the profound roles of sleep, stress and other contributing influences.
“Broken (in the Best Possible Way)” by Jenny Lawson. The award-winning humorist and author of “Let’s Pretend This Never Happened” shares candid reflections on such topics as her experimental treatment for depression, her escape from three bears and her business ideas for Shark Tank.
“Hype: How Scammers, Grifters, and Con Artists Are Taking Over the Internet—and Why We’re Following” by Gabrielle Bluestone. The former “Vice” journalist and Emmy-nominated producer of the Netflix documentary, “Fyre”, presents a revelatory examination of the con-artists, grifters and scammers of the digital age that outlines recommendations for protecting today’s consumers
“Justice, Justice, Thou Shalt Pursue: A Life’s Work Fighting for a More Perfect Union” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Amanda Tyler. Traces the long history of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s work for gender equality and a “more perfect Union.
Fiction
“The Path to Sunshine Cove” by RaeAnne Thayne. The daughter of parents who died under traumatizing circumstances reevaluates her life on the road when she unexpectedly falls in love and reconnects with her sister, whose marriage has crumbled in the wake of a devastating diagnosis.
“Danger in Numbers” by Heather Graham. Investigating a ritualistic murder in a small north Florida community, an agent from the State police reluctantly partners with an FBI cult specialist to uncover dark local secrets and the violent activities of a doomsday prep group.
“Double Jeopardy, No. 57 (Stone Barrington)” by Stuart Wood. Stone Barrington launches an investigation in coastal Maine, where he confronts high-connected and well-funded family enemies hiding in plain sight among the region’s stately houses and private clubs. By the Edgar Award-winning author of “Chiefs”.
“The Palm Beach Murders” by James Patterson. Three stories from the world’s best-selling author include the tale of a pair of divorcees who begin a strangely intense game of make-believe and a popular advertising exec who notices the people around him are being murdered
“The Final Revival of Opal & Nev” by Dawnie Walton. Accepting a contract from a fledgling record company, a talented music artist in early 1970s New York endures racist responses to her activism, before a reunion interview decades later reveals explosive secrets.
“Too Good to Be True” by Carola Lovering. Accepting the proposal of an older, sophisticated man after a whirlwind courtship, a woman struggling with severe OCD throws herself into wedding plans before discovering her fiancé’s secret past and deceptive agenda.
“What Comes After” by Joanne Tompkins. The grieving single parents of two recently deceased teenage boys forge an unexpected bond over the appearance of a mysterious pregnant girl who offers insight into the tragedy.
“Ocean Prey, No. 31 (Prey)” by John Sandford. Picking up a stalled FBI case involving three murdered Coast Guardsmen, Lucas Davenport teams up with detective Virgil Flowers to investigate the suspicious activities of a sophisticated boat and mysterious diver. By the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of the Prey series
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
