Friday, Feb. 26

Ham

Scalloped Potatoes

Baked Beans

Wheat Bread

Strawberries

White Cake

MO: Veggie Burger

SO: Chicken Salad (no pasta)

Monday, March 1

Chicken Stuffing Casserole

Mixed Veggies

Wheat Roll

Cranberries

Frozen Yogurt

MO: Veggie Lasagna

Tuesday, March 2

Tomato Bisque Soup

Egg Salad Sandwich

Broccoli/Cauliflower Salad

Banana

Cream Pie

MO: Cheese Sandwich

Wednesday, March 3

MYMEAL MYWAY

Goulash

Glazed Carrots

French Bread

Peaches

Frosted Cupcake

MO: No Meat Goulash

Thursday, March 4

Minestrone Soup

Roast Beef Sandwich

Lettuce Leaf/Tomato

Fruited Applesauce

Spice Cake w/ topping

MO: Cheese Sandwich

Load comments