Friday, Feb. 26
Ham
Scalloped Potatoes
Baked Beans
Wheat Bread
Strawberries
White Cake
MO: Veggie Burger
SO: Chicken Salad (no pasta)
Monday, March 1
Chicken Stuffing Casserole
Mixed Veggies
Wheat Roll
Cranberries
Frozen Yogurt
MO: Veggie Lasagna
Tuesday, March 2
Tomato Bisque Soup
Egg Salad Sandwich
Broccoli/Cauliflower Salad
Banana
Cream Pie
MO: Cheese Sandwich
Wednesday, March 3
MYMEAL MYWAY
Goulash
Glazed Carrots
French Bread
Peaches
Frosted Cupcake
MO: No Meat Goulash
Thursday, March 4
Minestrone Soup
Roast Beef Sandwich
Lettuce Leaf/Tomato
Fruited Applesauce
Spice Cake w/ topping
MO: Cheese Sandwich
