Wisconsin observed Adult School Crossing Guard Recognition during the week of January 10-14.
Superintendent Eric Runez, DeForest Police Chief Jim Olson, Sergeant Shawn Schaefer, and School/Community Relations Coordinator Debbie Brewster, visited our school district’s adult crossing guards on January 10.
Runez and Chief Olson thanked Duane Kleinfeldt and Roger Guffey for their service to the school district and community; and Runez and Sergeant Schaefer thanked our DASD Educational Assistants Shabnam Wells and Lori Grundahl and Yahara Elementary principal Roz Craney, who serve as crossing guards at Yahara Elementary School. Runez acknowledged the valuable service they provide in helping to ensure the safety of our children walking between home and school.
The recognition event was developed in Wisconsin through a collaborative partnership of agencies and organizations representing the state, county, and local levels. The members of the partnership include: Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Milwaukee Police Department, Wisconsin Traffic Safety Officers Association, Madison Police Department, Wisconsin School Safety Coordinators Association, Superior Police Department, Wisconsin Highway Safety Coordinators Association, AAA Wisconsin, Wisconsin Driver & Traffic Safety Education Association, and Traffic & Parking Control Company Inc.