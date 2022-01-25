The Upper Yahara River Conservancy is a treasure to our village. Deer, fox, cranes, and other mammals and birds make their home here, and make DeForest a wonderful place to live. This beautiful place is an asset to both the enjoyment and property value of our residents.
This may no longer be the case if our Conservancy is given over to an out of village mountain bike club, who has cut a unauthorized mountain bike trail into the woods, and are now trying to get it grandfathered in. This take first, approve later, tactic is not in the best interest of our community, who should have a voice in such an immense change. The Conservancy has been designated for low human impact-not as a mountain bike park. This approval needs to be shelved until the proposal appears on the ballot.
This nature preserve, a community asset, would instead become a public nuisance, safety and liability hazard-decreasing property values, threatening wildlife, and destroying the peaceful nature of our community. Of the fourteen nearby mountain bike trails on the bike club’s website, no mountain bike trails are in residential neighborhoods, as this one would be, and with good reason. Why should our Conservancy be destroyed to create yet a fifteenth place to mountain bike? Once wildlife is gone, it is gone forever. Approving this mountain bike trail would hurt residents and taxpayers to benefit bike club members who for the most part, do not live in DeForest.
The trail they took is marked hiking only, so people using the trail have no expectation of being run over by a bike. There have been near misses already, as the unauthorized bike trail intersects the paved path at two points, the bike club has created steep “exciting” trails, so the bikes are entering the paved path at high speed. These steep trails are in a flood plain, are subject to erosion, and have not been designed by professionals, but by bike club members themselves.
This bike trail should not be approved-but should be on the ballot, so voters in DeForest can decide if they approve changing our Conservancy from a place of nature to an “exciting” attraction for a bike club.