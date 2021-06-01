The DeForest prep softball team scored a pair of home victories last week to move above .500 for the season.
With wins over McFarland and Waunakee, the Norskies improved to 9-7 overall.
DeForest roughed up visiting McFarland 15-5 in five innings on May 24.
The following day, the Norskies rallied for a 17-10 Badger North Conference victory over visiting Waunakee.
The defending conference champion Norskies are 8-3 in the Badger North and trail only Beaver Dam (10-1) and Mount Horeb (9-1) in the standings.
The Norskies will host their final regular season game on June 3. Portage will come to town for a 5 p.m. Badger North Conference game.
DeForest will close out the regular season with road games at Edgewood (Friday, 4:15 p.m.), Marshall (June 7, 5 p.m.) and Sauk Prairie (June 8, 5 p.m.).
DeForest 15 McFarland 5
The Norskies used a big fifth inning to put away the Spartans.
Leading 6-5, DeForest scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth. Halle Melter, Kendall Rauls, Jillian Starin, Trysten Schroeder and Megan Elvekrog each drove in a run, while four runs scored on errors.
McFarland jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but DeForest answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning and never trailed again.
Schroeder drew a bases-loaded walk to open the scoring in the bottom of the first, while the next three runs scored on errors.
Clinging to a 4-3 lead, the Norskies scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. Elvekrog plated the first run with a single, while the second run came home on an error.
DeForest had nine players record a hit in the game. Elvekrog led the way with two base hits.
Schroeder pitched all five innings for DeForest. She had two strikeouts and a walk.
DeForest 17 Waunakee 10
DeForest trailed for a good chuck of the game with Waunakee.
The Warriors had a lot of momentum after scoring seven runs in the top of the first inning.
The Norskies quickly answered with six runs in the bottom of the first. Jordan Marty and Morgan Reierson both had two-run singles, while a pair of errors led to two more runs.
Marty had a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game at 8-8.
Waunakee briefly regained the lead, 10-8, with two runs in the top of the sixth.
However, DeForest exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn the victory. Marty highlighted the frame with a grand slam home run, while Elvekrog added a two-run triple. Schroeder, Melter and Jaelyn Derlein each drove in one run.
For the second straight game, the Norskies had nine batters record a hit.
Marty finished the game 4-for-5 at the plate with eight RBIs, four runs and two home runs.
Kylee Jansen had three hits for the Norskies, while Elvekrog, Reierson and Rauls added two each.
Jansen and Marty both pitched for DeForest. Jansen, who had seven strikeouts and a walk, earned the victory.