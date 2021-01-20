The DeForest prep wrestling team hit the mat for just the second time this season on Jan. 13. They competed in a pair of duals in Milton.
In the first dual of the night, the Norskies picked up their first win of the season, 48-24 against Monona Grove-McFarland.
The Norskies didn’t have enough firepower to keep up with the host Red Hawks in the second dual. Milton rolled to a 51-17 victory.
The Norskies will close out their short regular-season schedule this Saturday at 10 a.m. in Baraboo.
Due to restrictions, the WIAA has reformatted its postseason in wrestling.
DeForest will be at the Division 1 Beaver Dam Regional on Jan. 30. They will be joined by Beaver Dam, Monona Grove-McFarland, Portage, Oregon, Stoughton and Sun Prairie.
The sectional will be held in Mukwonago on Feb. 6.
DeForest 48 Monona Grove 24
There were just five head-to-head matchups in the dual and DeForest won three of them.
At 120 pounds, the Norskies’ Lucas Evans pinned Trycen Blake in 1 minute, 16 seconds.
DeForest 138-pounder Luke Barske edged Brandon Thao 10-9.
Jack Barske had the final win on the mat for DeForest. The 220-pounder won 8-6 in overtime against Guenther Switzer.
DeForest had 106-pounder Logan Ohrt, 145-pounder Jacob Larson, 160-pounder Koby Prellwitz, 170-pounder Brody Hemauer, 182-pounder Mitch Hahn and 195-pounder Peyton Laufenberg receive forfeits.
Milton 51 DeForest 17
The Norskies came away with four wins against Milton.
DeForest got back-to-back wins from Ohrt and Evans at 106 and 113, respectively. Ohrt edged Trinitee Clark 7-6, while Evans slipped past Tyler Rateike 10-9.
Milton received a forfeit at 120, while 126-pounder Lukaas Harms pinned DeForest’s Otis Crawford in 3:51.
After a double forfeit at 132, Milton 138-pounder Hunter Kieliszewski pinned Luke Barske in 23 seconds.
Red Hawk 145-pounder Parker Kersten earned a thrilling 4-3 win over Larson.
Milton got back-to-back pins from 152-pounder Justin Sanchez and 160-pounder Aeoden Sinclair. Sanchez pinned Brody McDowell in 3:32, while Sinclair stuck Prellwitz in 40 seconds.
Brody Hemauer had the third Norski win at 170. He earned a 17-1 technical fall over Kade Desormeau.
Milton 182-pounder Andrew Hoard pinned Hahn in 1:10 and then the Red Hawks received a forfeit at 195.
Jack Barske had the fourth DeForest win. The 220-pounder pinned Caleb Peters in 5:21.
Milton received a forfeit at heavyweight.
