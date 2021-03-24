The DeForest prep volleyball team garnered its first win streak of the season after shutting out host Milton on March 18.
The Norskies claimed their second straight victory after blanking the Red Hawks 3-0.
“We played the best volleyball of the year,” DeForest coach Scott Schumann said. “In every skill set, except for serving, we were spot on. We will continue to get more reps serving as it will need to be a strong asset for us in the playoffs.”
The win pushed the Lady Norskies to 3-2 this season.
DeForest set the tone with a dominating performance in the first game. The Norskies cruised to a 25-11 victory.
The momentum carried over into Game 2 and the Norskies garnered another 25-11 victory.
The Lady Norskies completed the sweep with a 25-13 triumph in Game 3.
“Our setting has significantly improved and our passing has been consistently strong,” Schumann said. “Our transition from defense to offense and back was even sharp. That is a testament to how much work these girls have put in and how focused they have been during practice.”
Natalie Compe led DeForest with 14 kills, while Reese Yocum added 10. Morgan Hahn contributed five kills, while Izzy Grothaus, Abbi Eiselt and Haley Czanezki chipped in four each.
Hahn and Ellie Doucette both came away with three service aces.
Kendall Rauls paced the Lady Norskies with 18 assists, while Doucette finished with 17.
Megan Elvekrog led DeForest on defense with 10 digs, while Compe and Halle Runez contributed eight apiece. Rauls finished with five digs.
The Norskies made their home debut earlier this week against Monona Grove and a recap will be in next week’s Times-Tribune. It was the first indoor home event at DeForest Area High School in over a year.
The Lady Norskies will be at home again on March 25. They will host Oregon at 7 p.m.
DeForest will play at longtime rival Waunakee at 7 pm. On March 30.
