After winning the 2019 Badger North Conference title, the DeForest boys track team lost some momentum after losing the 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Norskies got the momentum back on June 7, as they won their second consecutive conference crown. They used a home-track advantage to claim the crown by 64 points.
The DeForest boys finished the day with 328 points to finish well ahead of second-place Waunakee (264). Mount Horeb came in third with 200 points, followed by Baraboo (156), Sauk Prairie (140), Portage (116), Reedsburg (102) and Beaver Dam (98).
The Norski girls were also in the hunt for a title, but came up a little short, 335-287, to Waunakee. Reedsburg was a distant third with 162 points, followed by Mount Horeb (159), Sauk Prairie (145), Baraboo (125), Beaver Dam (112) and Portage (79).
The Norski boys earned the title thanks to their great depth. They won just one individual and three relay titles.
Jackson Grabowski had the only individual win for DeForest. He came out on top in the 800 (2 minutes, 1.62 seconds). He was also fourth in the 1,600 (4:41.16) and 3,200 (11:19.53).
The Norskies had Samuel Piontek, Bryan Sels, Bryce Jacobsen and Deven Magli claim a title in the 800 relay (1:33.73), while Oliver Vandehey, Jacobsen, Korbin Eisler and Caleb Ekezie came out on top in the 1,600 relay (3:35.73). Eisler, Matthew VanderMeer, Joe Huber and Elijah Bauer earned the final title in the 3,200 relay (8:47.74).
DeForest’s foursome of Sels, Trace Grundahl, Piontek and Magli place second in the 400 relay (:45.24).
Isaiah Bauer had a great meet for the Norskies. He was the runner-up in the 1,600 (4:41.16), fourth in the 800 (2:06.84) and fifth in the 3,200 (11:09.34).
Magli was the runner-up in the 100 (:11.38), while Ekezie was second in the 200 (:23.41). Ekezie added a third-place finish in the 400 (:50.27).
Vandehey jumped to second place in the triple jump (41-feet, 8.5-inches), to go along with a fifth-place finish in the 400 (:53.18).
Rogitha Luecke and Ferris Wolf had great nights in the hurdles events. Luecke was second in the 110 hurdles (:16.49) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (:44.27), while Wolf was the runner-up in the 300 hurdles (:42.44) and third in the 110 hurdles (:16.56).
Samuel Piontek (eighth, 200, :24.64), Korbin Eisler (seventh, 400, :55.71), Dylan King (sixth, 1,600, 4:56.88), Elijah Bauer (fifth, 800, 2:08.55), Matthew Vander Meer (fourth, 3,200, 11:07.67), Jagger Lokken (sixth, shot put, 40-5.5), Alex Winters (seventh, shot put, 40-5.25; fifth, discus, 124-9), Cameron Bendixen (eighth, shot put, 40-2.75), Avrey Pierick (fifth, pole vault, 10-6) and Bryce Jacobsen (eighth, long jump, 19-feet) added top-eight finishes for the DeForest boys.
The Norski girls claimed titles in six events.
Anna Szepieniec continued her remarkable season with conference titles in the 100 hurdles (:15.32), 300 hurdles (:47.03) and triple jump (35-10).
DeForest’s Miranda Manghera earned a title in the discus (107-10).
Carleen Snow had the final individual crown with her first-place finish in the pole vault (10-6). She was eighth in the high jump (4-8).
The Norskies’ Logan Peters was the runner-up in the 800 (2:32.19), while Morgan Han was second in the discus (98-11). Hahn added a sixth-place finish in the shot put (30-11.75).
Alexys Scheuerell earned second place in the pole vault (10-feet) and sixth in the high jump (4-10).
DeForest also got top-eight individual finishes from Jocelyn Pickhardt (third, 100, :13.15; third, 400, 1:00.66), Lydia Bauer (fourth, 1,600, 5:33.79; fifth, 3,200, 12:47.13), Stacy Kipkoskei (fifth, 100 hurdles, :17.88; third, 300 hurdles, :50.21), Paige Scheuerell (fifth, pole vault, 8-feet) and Natalie Compe (seventh, high jump, 4-8).
Szepieniec, Snow, Peters and Pickhardt captured a title in the 1,600 relay (4:17.42), while Ashley Durnen, Alexys Scheuerell, Esther Ekezie and Kipkoskei were second in the 800 relay (1:51.02).