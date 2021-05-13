After getting a late start to the spring, the DeForest boys and girls track teams are starting to get busy.
On May 6, the Norskies traveled to Badger North Conference rival Waunakee for a dual. The Warriors came away with a sweep after earning an 85-55 win on the boys’ side and a 76.66-67.33 decision on the girls’ side.
Last Saturday, DeForest took part in the Watertown Triangular. The DeForest girls finished with 77 team points at the triangular to finish well ahead of both Monroe (52) and Watertown (48). The Boys garnered 32 points to finish third behind the Goslings (83) and Cheesemakers (69).
Waunakee dual
The DeForest girls hung right with the Warriors, thanks in part to an outstanding effort by Anna Szepieniec.
Szepieniec dominated the hurdle events with wins in both the 100 (15.61 seconds) and the 300 (:49.44). She was also the runner-up in the triple jump (28-feet, 7-inches).
Lydia Bauer picked up a win for the Norski girls in the 800 (2:38.55), while Carleen Snow topped the field in the pole vault (9-6).
Led by Morgan Hahn and Miranda Manghera, the DeForest girls had a great showing in the throwing events. Hahn was first in the shot put (29-7) and second in the discus (97-3), while Manghera was first in the discus (98-10.5) and second in the shot put (27-9).
The Norskies’ Alexys Scheuerell was the runner-up in the high jump (5-feet) and pole vault (9-feet).
Esther Ekezie (third, 200, :30.29), Erica Bodden (second, 800, 2:49.51), Ashley Durnen (third, triple jump, 29-1), Lucy Manzetti (second, 100 hurdles, :20.29), Stacy Kipkoskei (second, 300 hurdles, :53.53), Paige Scheuerell (third, pole vault, 6-feet) and Natalie Compe (third, high jump, 4-8) added top-three individual finishes.
Durnen, Aspin Kelliher, Alexys Scheuerell and Jocelyn Pickhardt took top honors in the 800 relay (1:56.33), while Grace Roth, Bodden, Jada Kelliher and Durnen won the 1,600 relay (4:38.97).
The Norski boys were led by Dylan King. He captured first place in the 800 (2:21.13) and 1,600 (5:01.57).
Jackson Grabowski was first in the 3,200 (10:44.31), while Rogitha Luecke won the 110 hurdles (:18.99) and was second in the 300 hurdles (:45.24).
Joe Huber had a big all-around night for the Norskies. He was second in the high jump (4-10) and third in the 800 (2:25.59) and 1,600 (5:25.42).
Bryan Sels (second, 100, :12.03; third, long jump, 15-8.25), Avrey Pierick (second, 200, :26.16), Korbin Eisler (third, 200, :25.59), Elijah Bauer (third, 400, :57.94), Matthew VanderMeer (second, 3,200, 11:22.30) and Cameron Bendixen (third, shot put, 36-2) also had top-three individual finishes.
The DeForest boys also came away with three relay wins. Sels, Pierick, Ben Bodden and Jacy Conaway won the 400 (:48.62), Isaiah Bauer, Morauske, Elijah Bauer and Luecke claimed the 1,600 relay (4:02.59) and Isaiah Bauer, Korbin Eisler, Alexander Bodie and Christopher Turba came out on top in the 3,200 relay (9:28.0).
Watertown Triangular
Szepieniec and Snow led the DeForest girls to the team win in Watertown with two event wins each.
Szepieniec crossed the line first in the 100 hurdles (:15.61) and 300 hurdles (:48.56), to go along with a second-place finish in the triple jump (33-1).
Snow topped the competition in both the high jump (4-6) and pole vault (10-6).
Alexys Scheuerell tied Snow for first in the high jump. She was also second in the pole vault (8-6).
Logan Peters, Lydia Bauer and Jocelyn Pickhardt had the only other individual wins for the Norski girls. Peters outlasted the field in the 800 (2:40.22), Bauer outdistanced everyone in the 1,600 (5:38.28) and Pickhardt sprinted to a win in the 200 (:27.78).
The Norski girls also picked up big team points for top-five individual finishes by Esther Ekezie (fourth, 100, :14.45), Narianna Tagura (fifth, 100, :14.65; third, long jump, 12-8), Tori Schnell (fifth, long jump, 12-6.5), Stacy Kipkoskei (fourth, 200, :29.05), Amber Beckman (third, 400, 1:13.46), Grace Roth (second, 1,600, 5:52.08), Erica Bodden (fourth, 1,600, 6:18.98), Quinn Aulik (fifth, 1,600, 6:45.31), Ashley Durnen (third, triple jump, 28-4.75), Emalia Reiche (fourth, 100 hurdles, :20.58), Morgan Hahn (third, shot put, 29-6.75; fourth, discus, 91-1), Miranda Manghera (fourth, shot put, 27-10.25; second, discus, 110-6) and Sophie Eiselt (fifth, high jump, 3-10).
Paige Scheuerell, Tagura, Compe and Alexys Scheuerell teamed up to win the 400 relay (:55.97), while Peters, Snow, Szepieniec and Pickhardt claimed the 1,600 relay (4:25.49). Snow, Aspin Kelliher, Durnen and Pickhardt came in second in the 800 relay (1:56.04).
Korbin Eisler, Isaiah Bauer and Jackson Grabowski had the only individual wins for the DeForest boys.
Eisler ran his way to first in the 400 (:56.48).
Bauer came in first in the 3,200 (10:35.10). He was also second in the 400 (:57.16).
Grabowski topped all runners in the 1,600 (4:44.94), to go along with a runner-up finish in the 800 (2:07.49).
Oliver Vandehey (fifth, 200, :25.29; third, high jump, 5-2), Dylan King (third, 3,200, 11:12.32), Joe Huber (fifth, 3,200, 12:09.92), Elijah Bauer (third, 800, 2:17.27; third, 1,600, 4:57.81), Matthew Vander Meer (fifth, 1,600, 5:11.19), Bryce Morauske (fifth, 800, 2:34.01), Jagger Lokken (fourth, shot put, 38-9.75) and Jacy Conaway (fifth, long jump, 14-8.25) added top-five finishes.
The Norskies’ best relay finish came in the 3,200, where King, Huber, Bodie and Morauske came in second (9:48.27).