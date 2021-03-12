Coming off a top-10 finish at the WIAA Division 2 state meet, the DeForest girls swim team was excited about getting back in the pool. Unfortunately, the Norskies have had to wait 15 months for the opportunity.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Lady Norskies to postpone their season from the fall to this spring.
After the long wait to get going, DeForest coach Matt Engelhardt is energized about the Norskies’ chances this season.
“Our biggest strength is definitely our sprint freestyle,” Engelhardt said. “We have some really strong 50 and 100 swimmers and even those who don’t necessarily focus on these events are still very strong on relays. We also have really solid top swimmers in our 100 stroke events. Our depth is not great, but we will have the opportunity to win a lot of those events because of our strength at the top. Our biggest weakness is in our distance freestyle in the 200 and 500. We have some girls who can swim those events well, but it’s just not typically their best events.”
Even though they were able to start their season, the Lady Norskies will have to deal with some restrictions, including having all their meets on the road.
“At the beginning of the season, we were limited to smaller practice sizes but due to new Dane county guidelines, we are now able to practice all together,” Engelhardt said. “The biggest challenge will be needing to travel for all of our meets. Getting out of Dane county for all our meets means a lot of extra bus time. It’s also difficult not having parents and fans at events. The girls will have to do a good job of creating their own energy and excitement during races.”
The Lady Norskies placed second at last season’s Badger North Conference Meet. They came away with 375 points to place second behind Waunakee, which claimed its fifth straight title with 475 team points.
“We always aim for winning conference and came up just a little short of Waunakee last year,” Engelhardt said. “Without a conference season this year, our goal is simply to be competitive in all our meets, win our duals, and try to qualify as many girls as we can for the post season, whatever that may look like.”
The Lady Norskies placed seventh at the 2019 WIAA Division 2 state meet with 114 points. They finished just 11 points behind fourth-place Shorewood.
DeForest returns several swimmers with state experience, including Ava Boehning, Carly Oosterhof, Jenna Willis and Olivia Miller.
Boehning placed second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle at the Badger North Meet last season. She then went on to place sixth in the 50 freestyle and 13th in the 100 freestyle at the state meet.
Oosterhof also did well at the conference and state meets last season. At the Badger North Meet, she was second in the 100 freestyle and sixth in the 100 backstroke, while at state, she was 12th in the 100 freestyle and 15th in the 100 backstroke.
Willis swam her way to third place in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 200 individual medley at last year’s conference meet. She came in sixth in the 100 breaststroke at state.
“I look for her to make a huge impact on our relays as well this season,” Engelhardt said.
Oosterhof, Miller and Boehning were a part of DeForest’s 200 freestyle relay team that placed second and the 400 freestyle relay that placed sixth at the state meet.
“Junior Olivia Miller swam on both freestyle relays at state last season and just missed qualifying individually,” Engelhardt said. “I think she has an opportunity to make a big jump this year.”
Engelhardt is also expecting big things from Jessica Camarato this season.
“Senior Jessica Camarato will also be a big contributor on relays this season,” Engelhardt said. “She adds a lot of depth in several events for us.”
The Badger Conference has canceled all competitions and championships this season, so the Norskies will concentrate on improving every practice to get ready for whatever form of postseason they may have.
“Without a conference meet and an uncertain post season plan, it’s a bit difficult to maintain that same intensity,” Engelhardt said. “We just have to look at each meet and each practice as an opportunity to get better and hope that we get the opportunity for some high level meets at the end of the season. So far the girls have done a great job of embracing the situation and taking advantage of every opportunity. It’s not ideal but it’s the best we can hope for in a spot like this.”
The Norskies, who already have five meets under their belts in the first wo weeks of the season, will close out their schedule with meets in Jefferson (March 16) and Lodi (March 23 and March 30).
