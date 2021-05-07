The DeForest boys lacrosse team is still searching for its first win of the season after falling 13-4 to host University School last Saturday.
The loss dropped the Norskies to 0-4 to start the spring.
Kyler Ringgold led University School with four goals, while John Walters scored three times. Henry Stone had a pair of goals, while Max Moe, Sander Read, Thomas Wright and Christian Ford had one each.
Ethan Mann paced University School with three assists.
No scoring information was available for the Norskies.
The Norskies will be on the road on May 10. They will play in Verona.
