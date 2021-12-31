A year brings changes in every life. In its 127th year, the DeForest Times-Tribune documented a wide range of life in our community. This is a look back at the front page news of the newspaper. This week’s story reviews the first months of the year.
The January 7 edition was looking ahead with previews of Windsor Village projects and Wisconsin voting trends while highlighting the beauty of the Christ Lutheran Church sanctuary after its first renovations in 40 years.
The following week saw the first mention of the on-going pandemic as the DeForest Area School District was making plans to phase students in grades 3-12 back into live classroom in January and February. The Village of DeForest was also making a change as former village president Judd Blau was hired as public services director.
DeForest resident Erick Przybylski was helping the cause on January 21 with a story announcing his state recognition for hs work developing a simulator to help doctors train for ECMO, a medical procedure which aids critically ill Covid-19 patients.
The next week saw news of early Covid-19 vaccines as DeForest first responders were getting their first dose. Vaccine plans for other frontline such as teachers, child care workers, bus drivers, and grocery store workers was scheduled for March. The Village of DeForest Police Department was also getting new squad car and body armer cameras after a 10-month search for the correct system.
The February 4 edition spotlighted the efforts children’s librarians at the DeForest Area Public Library as they adapted programming for youngsters to an online format.
Development was the topic on February 18 as the Windsor Village Board had a presentation on the redevelopment plan for the Windsor Crossing area. A possible ordinance change to allow golf carts for street travel near the Lake Windsor Country Club was discussed the following week.
The Village of DeForest got some green recognition on March 4 as the DNR gave it the Natural Resources Innovations in Urban Forestry Award for repurposing ash trees for lumber in local projects after the trees were removed for emerald ash borer protocols.
The big news the following week was March madness as DeForest lost to Kimberly in the state basketball semifinals.
It wasn’t drain the swamp, but Suck the Muck making news on March 18 as environmental efforts in Token Creek were spotlighted. The project with the simple title was highlighted in a Dane County report.
The final edition of the month spotlighted a report to both the DeForest and Windsor village boards on the low inventory of housing available to workers on the lower end of the wage scale.
It wasn’t an April 1 prank in that edition as DeForest football players were pictured getting ready for the season opener. For many state teams, Covid-19 percautions moved the falls sports seasons to other parts of the school year. It was also the debut of the new turf at Stalder Stadium. The edition also carried a story on DeForest’s central role in the current redistricting debate.
The DeForest Area School District held a retreat meeting the following week to look at the larger questions of the school resource officer contract with the village.
On April 15 the paper carried headlines about plans for a tax incremental financing plan for commercial and residential property development. A photo showed the progress of work on the new high school building.
The April 22 edition carried sad news as the DeForest Police Department mourned the loss 10-year-old honorary officer Mackenzie Clyde. In the next edition, the efforts of Steve Stumbris and his neighbors to raise awareness for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society led the news.
May debuted with plans for a summer DeForest Police Department youth academy program for area teenagers. Leaders hoped the program would build relationships between law enforcement and youth.
The May 13 edition reported on a pilot ordinance for the Village of Windsor to allow golf carts on certain streets. The ordinance had a sunset provision of December 31.
Traditional Memorial Day ceremonies were planned in the next edition as vaccine availability helped remove precautions from the previous year.
The final edition of May saw the DeForest Area School District keeping a student and staff mask policy in place as Dane County was dropping its rule on June 2. The June 10 edition reported the DeForest Village Board returning to in-person meeting options.