A memory jog or two this week takes my mind back to the early months of 2020.
Jan. 27 was a Monday. It was the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp and thus an important Holocaust Remembrance Day. I was working with fifth graders at Medford Area Middle School and I shared a Minneapolis Sunday paper story about Eva Moreimi. Eva is the author of “Hidden Recipes, A Holocaust Memoir.” The book is the story of her mother, Ica Kellner.
Ica was born in 1912 in Slovakia. Ica was educated and cultured before the Nazis took power in Germany and then extended across Europe. Like millions of other Jews, she was shipped to the Auschwitz death camp in Poland in 1944. Because Ica was healthy, she was spared an immediate trip to the gas chambers and crematorium. Instead, she walked miles each day to a nearby factory. Those days stretched well past dark and as the women were marched back to their barracks, they whispered about better times and the foods they craved in their empty stomachs. Ica managed to steal slips of paper and a pencil, jotting down the recipes the women loved. Being caught with writing materials would have meant an instant death, but Ica had the self-confidence to believe — somehow — she would survive and carry on the legacy of those who did not.
Ica kept those recipes her whole life. She would open her container every Saturday morning and make a couple of the recipes, telling young Eva who those women were.
There are two ways we teach history.
There are the big picture, systematic lessons, such as knowing a population the size of Dallas, Texas entered Auschwitz; a year later a population of approximately Windsor was liberated. Society requires us to remember those unpleasant numbers. The state of Wisconsin mandates lessons about the Holocaust, not to make anyone feel bad or to blame German-Americans, but to empower a new generation against facism.
The other requirement of history is a human one. The stories like those Ica preserved and passed on to her daughter, and now you, preserve the spirit of those we lose.
I poked my head in my son’s bedroom the next morning. He was finishing up a current events assignment for his social studies class. The video lesson was reporting on a virus in China. It connected my mind to the stories a friend was posting about her life in Shanghai.
My nephew was a doctor in one of the first US cities to suffer large-scale illness and death from the novel coronavirus. His early warnings to take this seriously are still the ones I heed today.
Fast forward the story to Friday the 13th. Our school was getting ready for a previously scheduled March break week. By then, many of us figured on at least a couple of weeks off as the epidemic became a pandemic. My school duties included getting some fifth graders ready for the afternoon bus. There was no way to explain what was happening in the world, but we made sure those lockers were emptied and cleaned when they left. One of the tougher things about the spring was not being able to make a proper goodbye to the students.
I’ve kept a hand-drawn map of Wisconsin and its 72 counties from the spring of 2020. Highlighters and codes mark the days and weeks when a new county would announce its first covid case. Taylor County made its announcement around Memorial Day, making it the 71st county. The first case is marked February 1 and located in Dane County. There are lessons in both physical and manmade geography on that little map.