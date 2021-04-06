Waunakee Village President Chris Zellner was elected to a fourth term as the Waunakee Village President in Tuesday's election.

According to unofficial poll results on the Dane County clerk's website, Zellner received 2,148 votes, winning by 62.5%. Zellner turned back a challenge from his opponent, Mary Heimbecker, who received 37.3% of the votes.

Six candidates were also in the race for three open village trustees seats. Incumbents Gary Herzberg (1,953 votes) and Phillip Willems (1,513 votes) were reelected to another term. A third trustee, Kristin Runge, had declined to run again.

Also elected was Sam Kaufmann (1,782 votes), who at 18 years old, will serve his first term as village trustee. 

Voting totals for the other three candidates are as follows: Angie Ramos (1,433), Joe Zitelsberger (1,379) and Robert W. McPherson (1,229).

Town races

Waunakee area towns also had contested races. In the Town of Vienna, Sherri Meinholz was the winner of the Supervisor 2 seat with 202 votes, defeating Steve Herbrand who received 110 votes. 

In the Village of Dane, four candidates were vying for two trustee seats. Jennifer Esser (107 votes) and Donald Lord (91 votes) were elected to the village board. Also running were Nicholas Browne (87 votes) and Roger E. Schmidt (55 votes).

