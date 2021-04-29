Beginning Monday, May 3, Legacy.com will be hosting the DeForest Times-Tribune obituary page.

The new partnership is designed to bring Legacy’s platform to every obituary that is placed and read with the DeForest Times-Tribune. Features for families include:

  • Streamlined design that loads quickly and works seamlessly between devicesEasy social sharing
  • Permanent online obituary, with a Guest Book moderated and managed by Legacy.com staff
  • Helpful links to charities and end-of-life resources
  • Inclusion of loved ones in unique community pages that group obituaries based on interests, hobbies, and school/group affiliations

Recommended for you

Load comments