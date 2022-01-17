The new year brings excitement for First Weber Realtors, with changes in executive leadership positions as Shawna Alt takes over as CEO of Wisconsin’s largest real estate company and Tamara Maddente moves to president. After nearly 50 years in real estate, former CEO, Kevin Donnell, will transition to the position of Chairman where he will continue to serve on the executive leadership team and focus on strategic initiatives.
With 28 years of experience within the industry, Alt has held diverse roles in the company rising from personal assistant and sales agent to regional sales manager and president. As CEO, Shawna is focused on cementing First Weber's position as an industry leader in identifying and meeting consumer and agent needs. She is known for her ability to drive strategies that improve both First Weber’s products and services as well as create a culture that allows agents, and staff to thrive. With a degree in psychology from the College of Charleston, Shawna serves on the board of directors for the First Weber Foundation, the South-Central Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service, and the Wisconsin Realtors® Association. She has also served on the board of directors of Colsac Skiers Adaptive Waterski School.
Maddente brings more than 30 years of experience to her new role as president, stepping up from senior vice president and regional manager. Maddente brings passion and energy to her role and works diligently to drive innovation and progress. She has served as a Director of the Wisconsin Realtors Association, as well as the past president of the Metro Multiple Listing Service where she remains a current member of the executive committee. She also serves as president of the First Weber Foundation.
“Together, Shawna and Tammy make a great team and bring creative energy and passion to First Weber. Their experience, knowledge, and work ethic speak for themselves, and we are so
excited for this next chapter,” said Donnell, Chairman of First Weber. “I am extremely proud of everyone at First Weber and everything we have accomplished together. Our future is bright. The company is in very capable hands.”
“Both Shawna and Tammy have proven themselves to be effective leaders,” said Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America, the parent company of First Weber. “I am confident that with their fresh perspective and drive, First Weber is well-positioned for continued growth and success.”