A year ago I had just gotten back from attending the Public Library Association’s biennial national conference in Nashville with a friend and fellow library director. We sat in large rooms filled with people, we ate at normally-crowded restaurants, we listened to live music in a honky tonk bar where people were jammed in on top of each other. We did all this and thought nothing of it. I wouldn’t see this friend until the Christmas holiday when we met in a very large, deserted venue and chatted from five yards apart (masked of course). When I got back from the national conference I went to Illinois to have lunch with my niece. That was the last time I have seen her in real life. As the virus ramped up and the number of people allowed to gather together declined the library started offering curbside service. I will leave this historical retrospective here with curbside service. Tune in next week for the next historical look back. In the meantime, you will find — listed below — some of the new books which recently arrived at the library.
While the library is open --except for periodic short closures for sanitizing — curbside/foyer pickup is still an option as is our electronic locker. No matter how you choose to get your books, I hope you enjoy them!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The New Normal: A Roadmap to Resilience in the Pandemic Era” by Jennifer Ashton. The Chief Medical Correspondent at ABC News presents a guide to resilience in the era of COVID, sharing insights into how to understand evolving medical updates, adapt to evolving norms and make responsible choices throughout the pandemic.
“We Had a Little Real Estate Problem: The Unheralded Story of Native Americans & Comedy” by Kliph Nesteroff. An acclaimed comedy historian explores how Native Americans have influenced and advanced the entertainment industry, tracing the achievements of performers ranging from Will Rogers and Adrianne Chalepah to Hill and the 1491s.
“The Pegan Diet: 21 Practical Principles for Reclaiming Your Health in Nutritionally Confusing World” by Mark Hyman. The UltraWellness Center director and best-selling author of The Blood Sugar Solution combines approaches from paleo and vegan lifestyles to outline a balanced, healthful diet that is both satisfying and environmentally responsible.
“The Eagles of Heart Mountain: A True Story of Football, Incarceration, and Resistance in World War II America” by Bradford Pearson. A painstakingly researched account details the tragic and triumphant story of the Eagles, a high school football team from Cody, Wyoming’s World War II Japanese-American incarceration camp.
“The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song” by Henry Louis Gates. The Harvard University professor, NAACP Image Award recipient and Emmy Award-winning creator of The African Americans presents a history of the Black church in America that illuminates its essential role in culture, politics and resistance to white supremacy.
“Animal, Vegetable, Junk: A History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal” by Mark Bittman. From hunting and gathering to GMOs and ultra-processed foods, an expansive tour of human history rewrites the story of our species—and points the way to a better future.
Fiction
“The (Other) You: Stories” by Joyce Carol Oates. The National Book Award-winning author of We Were the Mulvaneys presents a latest collection of stories that explores the musings of a writer, a prisoner and a student who consider how their lives might have unfolded differently.
“Crimson Phoenix, No. 1 (Victorian Emerson Thrillers)” by John Gilstrap. From the award-winning New York Times best-selling author comes the first in a new series featuring Victoria Emerson, a West Virginia congresswoman and single mother who becomes the last hope of a nation brought to the brink of destruction in the wake of nuclear war
“Never Far Away” by Michael Koryta. Placed in witness protection in remote northern Maine, Leah risks exposing herself to the dangerous forces of her past when her homesick children run away. By the award-winning author of “Those Who Wish Me Dead”.
“The Power Couple” by Alex Berenson. Embarking on a European family vacation to revitalize their marriage, two government employees find the limits of their bond tested when their daughter goes missing from a Barcelona club. By the award-winning author of “The Faithful Spy”.
“The Shadow Box” by Luanne Rice. Preparing for an exhibit that includes a piece about the domestic violence she once endured at the hands of her gubernatorial candidate husband, an artist survives a home invasion only to find herself pitted against dangerous corrupt forces.
“Destined for You, No. 1 (Ladies of the Lake)” by Tracie Peterson. A smallpox survivor who would protect her family and a railroad manager whose reunion with a brother is shattered by an act of vengeance find comfort and support in each other. By the award-winning author of the Willamette Brides series.
“We Begin at the End” by Chris Whitaker. A guilt-ridden police chief and a tough-as-nails woman who was forced to support her family as a girl work together to protect loved ones when the latter’s father is released after 30 years in prison.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
