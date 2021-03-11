The topless bar Club Bristol Gentleman's Club has twice been the location of police calls reporting shots fired in less than a week.
Early in the morning on March 3, at about 1:20 a.m., Dane County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired outside Club Bristol on County Highway N at the southwest corner of the intersection of County Highway V.
Upon arrival, deputies reported that the building had been hit by several bullets, but no one was injured. Later Zachary Leonard, 29, who had fled the scene, was arrested, having driven his vehicle into a ditch on County Highway N. Leonard was charged with felony reckless use of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and misdemeanor use of a firearm while intoxicated.
Leonard was later released on a $1,000 cash bond.
On Sunday morning, at 2:13 a.m., the Dane County Sheriff's Office received a report from an area resident of hearing gunshots and then a vehicle speeding off outside Club Bristol.
When deputies arrived, any involved parties had already left the area, though shell casings were found in the roadway outside the club. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
