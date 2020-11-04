In every measurable way, DeForest girls cross country runner Logan Peters had a remarkable sophomore season.
Peters put the finishing touches on her outstanding campaign by competing in the WIAA Division 1 state meet at Arrowhead High School last Saturday. She was the only Lady Norskies to take part in the race.
The state meet traditionally is held in Wisconsin Rapids, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the three divisions split up into three different locations. Also, at each state meet, the runners were broken up into three different sessions to keep down the number of runners on the course at one time.
Peters worked her way around the course in 20 minutes, 44.6 seconds to place 77th overall.
“Logan’s race at state was commendable,” Lady Norski coach Chris Smith said. “I was proud of how she applied herself in the second half of the race. The field strung out a bit earlier than we expected and there was a time where she had to do the pace making for herself. Just proud that she carried the DeForest jersey to a good showing at the state level. The wind was, well, let’s just say it cost the runners about 20 seconds on the slow end of things. The first session of the day had the better of conditions than the two sessions that followed. With the restrictions we were running under there was no avoiding those differences.”
Kaukauna put three runners in the top 20 to claim the team title with 79 team points. Whitefish Bay was not far back in second place with 86 points.
Onalaska grabbed third place with 99 team points, followed by Muskego (103), Kimberly (124), Slinger (156), Homestead (156), Menomonie (185), Marshfield (219), Kenosha Tremper (259), Kenosha Indian Trail (273) and Waunakee (315).
Onalaska’s Kora Malecek (17:52.8) came away with the Division 1 individual title, while Kimberly’s Brooke Edwardson (18:00.3) was second.
Homestead’s Leane Willemse (18:12.5) worked her way to third place overall, followed in the top 10 by Kaukauna’s Anna Fauske (18:23.8), Oak Creek’s Isabella Ross (18:30.7), Notre Dame’s Molly Desotell (18:37.0), Hudson’s Haley Loewe (18:39.3), Onalaska’s Lydia Malecek (18:41.2), Muskego’s Rachel Helm (18:42.5) and Menomonie’s Isabella Jacobsen (18:43.6).
Winneconne claimed the Division 2 girls title in Colby with 76 points, while Osceola (119) and Kewaskum (122) were second and third, respectively.
Southwestern’s Kayci Martensen (18:09.29) claimed the individual Division 2 title, while Two Rivers’ duo of Mikaela Helling (18:36.87) and Anna Gallagher (18:41.61) were second and third, respectively.
At the Division 3 meet in West Salem, Lancaster ran to the team title with 93 points, followed in the top three by Ozaukee (103) and Kickapoo/La Farge (125).
Manitowoc Lutheran’s Brooklyn Luebke (18:55.53), Random Lake’s Halle Van Horn (19:04.04) and Kickapoo/La Farge’s Anelise Egge (19:17.48) claimed the top three individual spots in Division 3.
The state meet marked the end of the season for the Lady Norskies.
“Ending the season never gets easier,” Smith said. “You nurture a team from infancy, watch it grow and then you have to see it all come to an end.”
It was a strange season with all the restrictions due to the pandemic, but Smith was happy to just have a season.
“If you allow yourself to think, we were more likely not to have any season than the season we were blessed with, then you just have to celebrate the positives and dismiss the rest,” Smith said. “Our human nature is to compare our year to the past, to what we know historically. This year if you compare to other years, you will likely end with disappointment. We saw every day as an opportunity to grow and do what we love. The pillar of our program is consistent improvement and we didn’t change that at all despite all the changes we faced. Traditionally we start racing a bit more conservative and then see big improvements towards the end of the season. We were able to realize noticeable improvement which was terrific. Winning a couple of our meets was a great morale boost for this team.”
