The Ice Age girls ski team came away with an impressive win over Madison after claiming four of the top five individual finishes in a 6K skate race at McCarthy Park last Saturday.
Nora Lee earned second place to pace the Ice Age girls. Amelia Heider, Anna Vanderhoef and Emily Whyte followed in third, fourth and fifth place, respectively. Phoenix Peterson claimed seventh place to round out the scoring.
“Our girls team is developing solid depth which keeps us in the game at any race,” Ice Age coach Dale Fanney said. “We are also seeing improvement every week.”
Madison’s Ainsley Capper won the race in a time 18 minutes, 37 seconds
The Ice Age boys team ran into a talented Madison that took the top five individual places.
Nathan Ducat led the Ice Age boys with a sixth-place finish, while Todd Niles followed in seventh place. Sam Clepper and Nolan Feasel came away with 10th and 11th place, respectively.
In the middle school races, Madison edged out the Ice Age Teams in both the girls and boys 3.8k races.
Ice Age’s Emily Berger finished third, while Adrienne Bakken and Annabelle Niles were fifth and 12th, respectively. Troy Niles paced the boys with a sixth-place finish, while Levi Tonn and Jesse Munson were seventh and eighth, respectively.
Ice Age will travels to Greenbush for a Classical 7k race with North Kettle Moraine and Madison in the North Kettle Moraine State Forest trails this week.
