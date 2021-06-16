Sophomore Ethan Prusakeiwicz was the lone representative of the DeForest boys golf team at the WIAA Division 1 Janesville Parker Sectional at Riverside Golf Course on June 8.
Prusakeiwicz finished his round with a 93, which put him in a tie for 40th place.
The top two teams and top three individuals not on one of the qualifying teams advance to state.
Prusakeiwicz came away with a 45 on his first nine holes, and then fired a 48 on the back nine.
Beloit Memorial claimed the team title with a 312, while Mukwonago and Milton both shot a 324. Milton defeated Mukwonago in a playoff to earn the team spot at state.
Fort Atkinson came in fourth with a 329, followed by Monona Grove (333), Stoughton (337), Sun Prairie (340) and Oregon (341).
Beloit Memorial’s Griffin Oberneder was the sectional medalist with a 3-under par 69.
Janesville Craig’s Wyatt Marshall (74), Mukwonago’s Matt Paulson (75) and Sun Prairie’s Tyler Schick (78) earned the individual state qualifying spots.
The WIAA Division 1 state tournament was held at Wild Rock Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells earlier this week.