Studies have shown that the COVID-19 virus is primarily transmitted through respiratory droplets that travel when people cough, sneeze, talk or breathe while in close proximity to each other. It can also sometimes be airborne, meaning the virus lingers in the air after an individual has left a space.
Wearing a mask has become a part of everyday life, with CDC recommending that everyone wear a multi-layer cloth mask (without valves) or non-medical disposable masks that cover the nose and chin with a snug fit.
“It has been one year since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was seen in Wisconsin, so it’s very possible that individuals who are still utilizing their very first masks may need to replace them,” said SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville Infection Preventionist Brenda Klahn.
Klahn would like to remind community members that properly wearing a clean, well-fitted mask makes a positive difference for the health and of the community. Masks should still fit snugly around the face, covering both the nose and mouth. If the stitching is coming undone, fabric is dirty or shows wear and the ear straps/elastic are worn out, she said it’s time to replace the mask.
Even with the exciting rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine occurring, she said it’s important that community members remain diligent in their masking practices. They should also continue practicing social distancing and washing their hands frequently.
“No vaccine is 100 percent effective, so even if someone has received both doses it is wise to continue masking and social distancing as an extra precaution,” Klahn said.
