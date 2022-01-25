Worship mberglund mberglund Author email Jan 25, 2022 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHRISTIAN FAITH MORAVIAN805 E. Holum St., DeForest • 608-846-5875Sunday9 a.m. worship in-person (masks must be worn); live-streamed on Facebook and posted later that day to website.cfmcoffice@gmail.comwww.cfmoravianchurch.orgCHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH220 S. Main St., DeForest 608/846-4719Pastor Sue BeadleSunday Worship8am and 10:30amSunday School9:15-10:15amAdult Education9:20-10:10amOffice HoursMonday-Thursday: 9:00am to 3:00pmEmail: office@christlutherandeforest.orgwww.christlutherandeforest.orgST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH/ST. MARY OF THE LAKE209 South St., Waunakee849-5121 • www.stjb.orgSat Vigil — 5 and 8 p.m.Sun — 8 and 10:30 a.m.Weekday Masses8 a.m. — Mon to FriSt. Mary of the Lake, Westport8 a.m. — Wed to FriHoly Day MassesJan. 1, Aug. 15, Nov. 1, Dec. 8;Christmas MassSacrament of PennanceSaint John the Baptist, WaunakeeMonday and Tuesday following the morning mass; Sat, 4 p.m.Saint Mary of the Lake, WestportWed to Fri, and morning after mass.Rosary: Weekdays before mass.Adoration and Benediction9 to 10 a.m. — First Fri mornings, St. John Chapel, WaunakeeOffice Hours: Saint John the Baptist, Waunakee 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Mon-Fri at School office. St. Mary of the Lake, Westport Mon 9 a.m.-12 p.m.Churches are handicapped accessible.Religious Education849-5121St. John The Baptist, WaunakeeK-6: Sun 9:10-10:15 a.m.Grades 7-10: Wed evenings, 7-8 p.m.St. John’s School, Preschool-8th grade849-5325 • Connie Stark, Principal ext. 220St. OlafFr. Jared offers the following in person opportunities for Mass between St Olaf and St Joseph in East Bristol:Tuesday 5 pm St JosephWednesday 8 am St Olaf (live streamed)Thursday 8 am St JosephFriday 8 am St Olaf (live streamed)Saturday 8 am St Joseph (first Sat of month only)Saturday (Sunday's obligation) 4 pm St Olaf (live streamed)Sunday 7:30 am & 9 am St Olaf (live streamed); 11 am St JosephUNITED IN CHRIST LUTHERAN (ELCA)4650 County DM Morrisonville unitedchristlutheranchurch.orgSunday Worship with Holy Communion: 8:30 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Brother, officers testify in Halderson case DeForest's Pilecky, Grundahl receive WIAC Kwik Trip Athlete of the Week mentions Chandler Halderson found guilty Halderson trial begins Dane County offers KN95 masks Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads City Attorney Bulletin