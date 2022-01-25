CHRISTIAN FAITH MORAVIAN

805 E. Holum St., DeForest • 608-846-5875

Sunday

9 a.m. worship in-person (masks must be worn); live-streamed on Facebook and posted later that day to website.

cfmcoffice@gmail.com

www.cfmoravianchurch.org

CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH

220 S. Main St., DeForest 608/846-4719

Pastor Sue Beadle

Sunday Worship

8am and 10:30am

Sunday School

9:15-10:15am

Adult Education

9:20-10:10am

Office Hours

Monday-Thursday: 9:00am to 3:00pm

Email: office@christlutherandeforest.org

www.christlutherandeforest.org

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH/ST. MARY OF THE LAKE

209 South St., Waunakee

849-5121 • www.stjb.org

Sat Vigil — 5 and 8 p.m.

Sun — 8 and 10:30 a.m.

Weekday Masses

8 a.m. — Mon to Fri

St. Mary of the Lake, Westport

8 a.m. — Wed to Fri

Holy Day Masses

Jan. 1, Aug. 15, Nov. 1, Dec. 8;

Christmas Mass

Sacrament of Pennance

Saint John the Baptist, Waunakee

Monday and Tuesday following the morning mass; Sat, 4 p.m.

Saint Mary of the Lake, Westport

Wed to Fri, and morning after mass.

Rosary: Weekdays before mass.

Adoration and Benediction

9 to 10 a.m. — First Fri mornings, St. John Chapel, Waunakee

Office Hours: Saint John the Baptist, Waunakee 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Mon-Fri at School office. St. Mary of the Lake, Westport Mon 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Churches are handicapped accessible.

Religious Education

849-5121

St. John The Baptist, Waunakee

K-6: Sun 9:10-10:15 a.m.

Grades 7-10: Wed evenings, 7-8 p.m.

St. John’s School, Preschool-8th grade

849-5325 • Connie Stark, Principal ext. 220

St. Olaf

Fr. Jared offers the following in person opportunities for Mass between St Olaf and St Joseph in East Bristol:

Tuesday 5 pm St Joseph

Wednesday 8 am St Olaf (live streamed)

Thursday 8 am St Joseph

Friday 8 am St Olaf (live streamed)

Saturday 8 am St Joseph (first Sat of month only)

Saturday (Sunday's obligation) 4 pm St Olaf (live streamed)

Sunday 7:30 am & 9 am St Olaf (live streamed); 11 am St Joseph

UNITED IN CHRIST LUTHERAN (ELCA)

4650 County DM Morrisonville unitedchristlutheranchurch.org

Sunday Worship with Holy Communion: 8:30 a.m.

