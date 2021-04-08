Thursday, April 8
Scalloped Potatoes & Ham
Stewed Tomatoes
Applesauce
Rye Bread
Sugar Cookie
MO: Egg Bake
Friday, April 9
Pot Roast
Parsley Potatoes
Green Beans
Wheat Dinner Roll
Peach Crisp
MO: Veggie Patty
Monday, April 12
Alfredo Stuffed Shells
Lettuce Salad
Pea Salad
French Bread
Cherry Pie
MO: Cheese Stuffed Shells
Tuesday, April 13
Chicken Tenders
Yams
Broccoli
French Bread
Ambrosia Salad
MO: Cheese Sandwich
Wednesday, April 14
MYMEAL MYWAY
Brat
Wheat Bun
Stewed Tomatoes
Baked Beans
Fresh Fruit
Frosted Cupcake
MO: Veggie Sausage
Thursday, April 15
Breaded Fish Sandwich
Wheat Bun
Baby Red Potatoes
California Blend Veggies
Watermelon
Lemon Pudding
MO: Cheese Sandwich
Friday, April 16
Chicken Ranch Salad
Lettuce, Chicken, Celery, Tomato, Carrot, Croutons
Ranch Dressing
Mandarin Oranges
Muffin
Ice Cream
MO: No meat, w/beans
