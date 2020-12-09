The DeForest girls basketball team has a strong winning tradition, but that will be tested with a lot of unknowns coming into the 2020-2021 campaign.
“There are certainly way more questions than answers at this point,” Norski coach Jerry Schwenn said. “The inexperience of this year’s team will need to overcome the loss of 70 percent of our scoring and rebounding.”
The Lady Norskies return seven letter winners this season, but only two starters.
“Some of our strengths this year include work ethic, depth and athleticism,” Schwenn said. “Development of roles, team leadership, and inside play are the main questions entering this season.”
The Norskies finished 21-4 overall last season and claimed a WIAA Division 2 regional title. They lost 57-46 to Oregon in the sectional semifinals.
DeForest went 12-2 in the Badger North Conference to place second behind Beaver Dam (14-0). Waunakee came in third with a 10-4 mark, followed by Reedsburg (8-6), Mount Horeb (5-9), Sauk Prairie (5-9), Baraboo (1-13) and Portage (1-13).
The Norskies have to replace three starters this season with the graduation of Maggie Trautsch, Sam Schaeffer and Megan Mickelson.
Trautsch and Mickelson were both first-team all-conference selections. Trautsch, who is now playing at UW-Whitewater, averaged 12.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game last season, while Mickelson averaged 9.5 points and 5.9 rebounds.
Schaeffer, who is playing for UW-Stout this season, earned honorable mention all-conference after averaging 5.4 points per game.
The good news for the Norskies is that they return two all-conference players, sophomore Jaelyn Derlein and senior Natalie Compe. Both guards earned honorable mention All-Badger North last season.
Derlein averaged 8.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per game as a freshman.
“Jaelyn will be expected to step into a much larger role this season,” Schwenn said. “We expect her to demonstrate more as a playmaker this year. We are looking for consistency and leadership out of Jaelyn.”
Compe returns after averaging 4.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game, but it is her defense that will be key this season.
“Natalie is one of the area’s best defenders,” Schwenn said.
Senior Grace Roth is also expected to have a big role this season after earning honorable mention all-conference as a freshman and sophomore. She averaged 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season.
“Grace could be a tough match-up this year for opponents,” Schwenn said. “She has put time into her development and could play any of the five positions for us this year, depending on what the team needs.”
Also back with varsity experience this season are seniors Morgan Hahn (3.0 points per game, 2.9 rebounds per game) and Kendall Rauls (0.9 ppg, 0.9 rpg) and juniors Maya Pickhardt (3.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg) and Jocelyn Pickhardt (1.3 ppg). Pickhardt had her season end early last season with a knee injury.
The Norskies have some younger players Schwenn is expecting to make an impact at some point this season, including junior Avery Schaeffer, sophomores Aspin Kelliher, Anna Szepieniec and Maci Bartels and freshman Rylan Oberg.
“Rylan Oberg has the potential to make an immediate impact,” Schwenn said.
The Lady Norskies will have to wait to get the season underway. Due to restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to put their season on hold after two practices.
DeForest will have to wait until Jan. 6 for their first game. They will open at Janesville Craig at 7:15 p.m.
