The DeForest Village Board moved swiftly through a full agenda of infrastructure projects and residential developments at their March 2 meeting.
The proposed Conservancy Springs Condominiums was the source of two separate proposals, for the development itself and for additional road construction connecting it to Windsor Road. The development area, as detailed in a proposal from BJS Design-Build, incorporates the area north of Sunfish Pond extending as far north as the ponds near Village Walk Lane.
The plan would construct 36 paired condos off Windsor Road behind Sunfish Pond along with a 1.7 acre parking lot.
Following a motion and second on the first part of the proposal—installation of a driveway connecting to Windsor Road and bringing in utility connections—Trustee Abigail Lowery interjected as Village President Jane Cahill-Wolfgram was announcing last call before a vote.
Lowery wanted to make known to the board the reason for the vote that she would be making, highlighting that the question was brought to the board due to “public dedication” according to the a memo board members received detailing the request.
“I personally am thinking about feedback from residents,” said Lowery, “and I would like to see more land dedicated to establishing an environmental corridor next to Sunfish Pond.”
With no further questions or discussion, the request was approved four-to-one, with Lowery as the sole dissenter.
A few minutes later the development agreement itself was brought before the board.
Village Administrator Steve Fahlgren highlighted the thoroughness of the process leading up the vote at hand.
“That agreement has gone through the Development Review Team, consultants and staff and vetted out pretty strongly,” said Fahlgren.
Cahill-Wolfgram joined Fahlgren in saying, “And if any of you have sat in on a DRT meeting, that’s an understatement—that’s a tough group.”
The proposal was quickly taken up as a motion and seconded, and again at discussion, Lowery raised her hand and elaborated on what she had said earlier in explaining her vote.
“It’s not reflective of the development process or the developer; it’s a perfectly good plan and I know a lot of people want to move there and buy up those condos,” said Lowery. She went on to suggest that if the village was willing to purchase .19 acres for parking lot expansion, it would be possible to purchase more land surrounding Sunfish Pond for community use.
“There are some trees that could be preserved if we extend the buffer a little bit and of course, wildlife habitat,” said Lowery. “I’ve heard a lot about wanting to preserve the small town feel that we have here and that’s hard to do if we develop every speck of land possible.”
There were no further comments and in the subsequent vote, again, Lowery was the sole dissenter.
Road Construction Schedules Underway
Director of Public Services Judd Blau and Parks Supervisor and Public Services Project Coordinator Greg Hall kept busy introducing a slate of municipal projects for the next year. First was introduction of a design for playground installation and sidewalk renovation at Sunnybrook Park. The board gave unanimous approval the design to be approved and for the village to open the budgeted $75,000 project to bids from prospective contractors.
The board also approved lowest bids on three infrastructure projects: flood mitigation on Dahl Drive and resurfacing of Southbound Drive and Jefferson Street; reconstruction of East North Street; and resurfacing River Road, North Lexington Parkway, Iroquois Court and Innovative Drive.
“A fun side note,” said Blau, of the East North Street project, “this project got the most bids we’ve ever seen.”
Hall explained that timeliness was a primary factor in the responses received 15 bids from contractors as opposed to the usual eight or so: “This was one of the first projects out there for bid, so that’s why we get so many competitive bids.”
When asked why the project came in so far under budget, Hall told the board that materials are at their lowest cost since 2016, “They must have got a good deal on oil.”
In a fourth road project, the board gave permission for Wolfgram and Fahlgren to move forward with an agreement with Farhner Asphalt for polymer overlay on the River Road Bridge and Main Street Bridge over the Yahara River.
The village contracts with Dane County every two years for have bridge inspections and this time the inspection report arrived late in December, Hall told the board, explaining why the this project was not in the 2021 budget. The report showed that the River Road Bridge was in need of maintenance with cracks forming in the concrete.
“Bridges are typically a 60-year lifespan and what we’re looking to do is overlay like we did on South Street, which prolongs the life of the bridge,” said Hall. The overlay would fill in the cracks and also prevent salt from seeping into the concrete, which can cause corrosion on the metal rebar running through the bridge.
The cost of repairing the bridge was estimated as up to $24,000, which included some additional sign repair.
